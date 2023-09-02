Former French player Marion Bartoli has recalled Andy Roddick's comment about Novak Djokovic following the Serbian's incredible comeback win against Laslo Djere at the 2023 US Open.

On Friday, September 1, Djokovic came back from two sets down for the eighth time in his career to score a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win in three hours and 45 minutes. It is his first win from two sets down since defeating Roger Federer 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 in the 2011 semifinals.

Following the win, 2013 Wimbledon champion Bartoli took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise Djokovic by repeating Roddick's famous statement about the 36-year-old.

At the 2011 US Open, Djokovic came from a set down to defeat Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and make it through to the quarterfinals. After that match, Roddick took to social media and said:

"He first takes your legs.. then crushes you soul"

Later, when asked for his thoughts on Roddick's comment, Djokovic thanked him for the compliment and didn't disagree with one half of it.

"Thanks Andy, I take that as a compliment. Only the first part, the second part I don't take anybody's soul. Everyone has their soul, we are all beautiful souls. So I appreciate everyone," he replied, before adding, "But I'll take your legs out, that's for sure."

Bartoli shared a screenshot of Roccik's famous post and stated that the former American No. 1 was right in his assessment of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Completely agree with you @andyroddick @DjokerNole @usopen," she stated.

"It was one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years" - Novak Djokovic on his win against Laslo Djere

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 US Open.

Laslo Djere came close to recording one of the biggest upsets in recent US Open history when he took a two-set lead against Novak Djokovic in their third-round clash on Friday, September 1.

The match, however, turned on its head soon after as Djokovic dug deep to register a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win. In his on-court interview after the match finished in the early hours of Saturday, the Serbian hoped that the fans enjoyed the contest, even if he did not.

"Unbelievable. It’s almost 2 a.m., a large number of people stayed. I hope [the fans] enjoyed the show, it was definitely not so enjoyable for me, especially in the first two sets. It was one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years. Huge, huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the best tennis that I’ve ever seen him play," he admitted.

Djokovic will next face Borna Gojo, who remains unbroken in New York this week. The Croatian qualifier reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career thanks to a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win against Jiri Vesely on Friday.

