"Considering Lionel Messi won his World Cup in 2022, this is a Novak Djokovic robbery"- Argentine being named TIME's 'Athlete of the Year' shocks fans

Lionel Messi being named TIME magazine's 2023 Athlete of the Year has left tennis fans in disbelief over the apparent snub to Novak Djokovic.

According to the magazine's feature, Messi was honored primarily for his move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. After signing with the Florida-based team in July, the Argentine led them to the Leagues Cup title, scoring 10 goals in seven games. However, it was his priceless contribution to significantly boosting the popularity of soccer in America that received the most acclaim.

Despite Messi's achievements, tennis fans were baffled by Djokovic being overlooked, considering his exceptional season. The Serb won three Grand Slam titles in 2023, becoming the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era.

Furthermore, the 24-time Grand Slam champion achieved several unprecedented milestones, including his eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking, record seventh ATP Finals title, and 40th Masters 1000 title.

Several fans questioned how Messi could be honored as the 'Athlete of the Year' in light of the Serb's outstanding 2023 season.

"How can Messi be the athlete of the year when Novak Djokovic had the 2023 we all witnessed?" one fan posted.

"Tennis still doesn't get the love it deserves. Even as a Rafa & Roger fan, Novak was the best athlete in 2023, winning three slams while being the oldest guy on the court most of the time, crazy!" another fan chimed in.

One user characterized Djokovic's omission as a "robbery," arguing that Messi had won his crowning achievement, the FIFA World Cup title, last year and not in 2023.

"Considering he won his World Cup in 2022...This is one hell of a Novak robbery," the user commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Novak Djokovic's 2023 season "one of the most amazing displays of age defiance in the history of sports," says tennis analyst

Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently named Novak Djokovic the Monday Match Analysis podcast's player of the year for 2023. Gross praised the Serb's remarkable achievements this season, hailing his age-defying dominance at 36 as one of the greatest displays in sporting history.

"Your 2023 Monday Match Analysis player of the year goes to Novak Djokovic. It was one of the most amazing displays of age defiance in the history of sports in my opinion. Novak having one his greatest seasons at 36 years old", Gross said (46:40)"

"He won four out of the five biggest events of the year, came just one match away from the Calendar Slam. I didn’t realize this until trying to choose performance of the year but in all four of those five biggest events, his win came in straight sets… Dominance," he added.

He also highlighted the 24-time Grand Slam winner's ability to stave off the natural aging process and maintain his physicality and athleticism.

"One of the things that stood out to me other than once again was just fending off the inevitable decline that every athlete eventually goes through when it comes to physicality and athleticism," Gross stated.

In other news, the Serb is set to feature in a blockbuster exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz before commencing his 2024 season. The match will be held on December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the country's annual sports extravaganza.

