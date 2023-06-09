"Contender for worst decision of the year" - Tennis fans miffed with LTA for having Queen's Club Championships qualifiers under closed doors

Tennis fans were far from pleased after it was confirmed that the Queen's Club Championships qualifiers will take place behind closed doors.

The tournament stated that the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) advised to not have any spectators present during the qualifying stages of the ATP 500 event.

"Hi. The cinch Champs is fully owned and operated by the @the_LTA with Queen’s being the host venue. The LTA has advised that there will be no public access for Qualifying Weekend this year," the Queen's Club Championships' official Twitter page stated.

Several tennis fans were unhappy with the LTA for having the tournament behind closed doors, with one fan stating that it was a contender for the worst decision of the year.

"Contender for worst decision of the year istg there's no one who hates tennis more than tennis organisations," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated:

"This seems strange for an organisation pledged to open the game up to all."

Another fan lamented the fact that the qualifying weekend of the Queen's Club Championships will take place behind closed doors.

"Very poor that Queen’s qualifying will be behind closed doors once again. Last year the excuse was that the "site build was impacted by the jubilee weekend bank holidays,"" the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

AMGBoston @GnaniAlan @TheQueensClub @Tennace123 @the_LTA Probably requires more staff/security/facilities when there’s a public audience. And they don’t want to pay for that. @TheQueensClub @Tennace123 @the_LTA Probably requires more staff/security/facilities when there’s a public audience. And they don’t want to pay for that.

Susie Graves @GravesSusie @TheQueensClub @Tennace123 @the_LTA What a shame. What's the reasoning behind this? There are so many tennis fans who want to support the players and would be thrilled to watch qualifying matches - especially as the tournament is all sold out. Allowing fans must make it a better experience for the players. @TheQueensClub @Tennace123 @the_LTA What a shame. What's the reasoning behind this? There are so many tennis fans who want to support the players and would be thrilled to watch qualifying matches - especially as the tournament is all sold out. Allowing fans must make it a better experience for the players.

Matteo Berrettini, Nikola Mektic, and Mate Pavic are the tennis players who were triumphant at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships

Matteo Berrettini with the Queen's Club Championships trophy

Matteo Berrettini won the men's singles title at last year's Queen's Club Championships. Seeded second at the tournament, he beat Dan Evans, Denis Kudla, Tommy Paul, and Botic van de Zandschulp before triumphing 7-5, 6-4 over Filip Krajinovic to successfully defend his title.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the men's doubles tournament by beating wildcards Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 3-6, 7-6(3), [10-6] in the title clash. The pair started the tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Jamie O'Maara and Ken Skupski but each of their wins that followed came in three sets.

This year's Queen's Club Championships has Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed while Holger Rune is seeded second. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are the third and fourth seeds respectively followed by Cameron Norrie, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, and Francisco Cerundolo, who complete the list of seeds. Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini is also on the entry list.

