Controversial scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes over Madrid Open condition in frustrated rant

Stefanos Tsitsipas complained about never-before-experienced conditions during his opening match at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Greek made the aforementioned complaint to the chair umpire when he was involved in a topsy-turvy thriller against Jan-Lennard Struff, which went into a deciding set.

Despite being one of the finest clay courters in the current game, Tsitsipas has struggled to play his highest quality tennis at the Madrid Masters in the last few years. He is seeded 17th at the event this year and, as a result, received a bye into the second round, where he had a tough opponent, Struff. Interestingly, the German even ended up winning the opening set 3-6.

The Greek ended up leveling the score by clinching the second set 6-4 and successfully completed his comeback by winning the decider 6-3. However, during the match, something strange happened. Stefanos Tsitsipas went up to the chair umpire and complained about the conditions, stating how he hadn't experienced anything like this elsewhere.

Tsitsipas has had a poor European clay swing this year so far. He kicked off his swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was the defending champion, but exited the event in the quarterfinal. He then competed at the Barcelona Open, where he was a finalist last year, but had to retire mid-match in the quarterfinal due to a lower back injury.

The World No. 18 will have a chance at revenge in the third round of the Madrid Open, where he'll face Lorenzo Musetti, the man who defeated him at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitspas will play Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open, in what will be the seventh meeting between the two men. Though the Greek leads their rivalry 5-1, the Italian won their most recent meeting in Monte-Carlo.

Contrary to Tsitsipas, Musetti had a phenomenal start to his European clay swing, reaching the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, his physical struggles didn't allow him to play his high-level tennis, and he ended up losing 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 to Carlos Alcaraz. He then withdrew from the Barcelona Open due to a right thigh injury.

Seeded 10th, he kicked off his campaign in Madrid with a 7-6(3), 6-2 win against Tomas Etcheverry. The winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti will play either sixth seed Alex de Minaur or 29th seed Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round.

