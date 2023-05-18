"Could have a career in diplomacy post-tennis" - Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud's wise take on Holger Rune feud ahead of Italian Open clash

Tennis fans reacted to Casper Ruud's composed approach towards his French Open dispute with Holger Rune ahead of their highly anticipated Italian Open semifinal showdown.

Ruud secured his spot in the semifinals of the Italian Open after defeating 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(5), 6-4. The win marked the Norwegian's third consecutive appearance in the semifinals at the Italian ATP 1000 tournament.

Casper Ruud will now face Holger Rune, who defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, to move into the last-four stage.

Ruud and Rune's last match took place during the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, and it was a highly dramatic affair. The feud between the two players even spilled over into the locker room.

Following his match with Francisco Cerundolo, Casper Ruud gave his thoughts on his upcoming match against Holger Rune. He stated that although they did not exchange "Christmas postcards", the two maintain mutual respect towards each other.

"We have talked after the incident in Roland Garros and I think we both respect each other. You know I didn’t send him a Christmas postcard and neither did he to me. So I’m not sure if we can say that we are too close," Rudd said.

"We get along good enough so we’re just going to probably focus on the tennis part on Saturday both of us and hopefully make it more sort of a friendly I guess during and after the match this time."

Tennis fans worldwide reacted to Ruud's comments about his feud with Rune and many have commended the Norwegian's response, describing it as sophisticated and tactful.

In fact, one fan went as far as to say that Ruud's answers were so diplomatic that he could pursue a career in diplomacy after retiring from tennis.

"He could have a career in diplomacy post-tennis," one fan tweetd.

One fan expressed their admiration for Casper Ruud, stating that he is a true gentleman and embodies class in all aspects.

"Casper Ruud is a gentleman he is all class," they tweetd.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jess @ghoststory_jc



we all owe a debt to holger Tennis TV @TennisTV



previews his semi-final clash with Holger Rune!



"I never sent him a Christmas postcard and neither did he to me" @CasperRuud98 previews his semi-final clash with Holger Rune!

Lara @esti3sbest1e



previews his semi-final clash with Holger Rune!



When he's a nice boy who gives you no drama and you have to twist a shady sounding quote out of it 🤡

abbiemc @abbiemc Casper is so wonderful with the shade, I'm so glad we're getting a RuRu semi-final



previews his semi-final clash with Holger Rune!



People saying this is classy 😂 Casper is so wonderful with the shade, I'm so glad we're getting a RuRu semi-final

Kiwi @NiaTonya



previews his semi-final clash with Holger Rune!



I hope this will evolve into a great and healthy rivalry because the difference in character is incredibly interesting. @holgerrune2003 and @CasperRuud98 are both talented and good people who get too much hate for different reasons and I am a fan of both. Compassion for both!

"He deserves where he is at the moment" – Casper Ruud about Holger Rune ahead of their 2023 Italian Open clash

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Despite their differences, Casper Ruud commended Holger Rune for his remarkable ascent in the past few months.

“He’s a very, very energetic player. He’s improved so much. You can see that his confidence is good on court and really deserves where he is at the moment. He has big goals for his career and he is going through one goal by another,” the two-time Grand Slam runner-up said.

Ruud and Rune will face off on Saturday, May 20, for a spot in Sunday's Italian Open final.

