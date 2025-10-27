"Creating problem where there were none" - Martina Navratilova reacts to ICE illegally unleashing tear gas in Chicago

Martina Navratilova recently made her feelings known about agents unleashing tear gas in Chicago. The former tennis player, who is now turned into a social activist, frequently voices her opinions on concerning issues on social media.According to Chicago tribune, on October 24, the ICE agents illegally deployed tear gas in Lakeview for the fourth day in a row. They used the tear gas on the civilians before 10 am on the Northwest Side, in Old Irving Park and Avondale. Videos of this unfortunate incident are going viral on social media, and it was shared by one of the users on X, who, informing the situation in Chicago, wrote:&quot;BREAKING: New footage shows the moments right before ICE illegally unleashed tear gas in Lakeview, Chicago - Friday, October 24.&quot;This video caught the attention of the former tennis player Martina Navratilova, who expressed her frustration over the situation, writing:&quot;Creating problem where there were none.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKCreating problem where there were noneThis isn't the first time Navratilova has raised her voice over such issues, as she recently issued a claim about the US vice president, JD Vance, wanting a war by making a comment over the Dallas ICE facility shooting.Martina Navratilova made a statement on JD Vance wanting civil war after his statement over the Dallas shooting In September this year, a 29-year-old man named Joshua Jahn shot an ICE facility in Dallas, where, three detainees in a van from the facility were shot. However, no ICE officials were affected during the incident.Reflecting on this incident, Vance said that they had some evidence that proved that the accused was 'politically motivated.' A video of him delivering a speech about the incident made rounds on X:&quot;What we know is that in Dallas, Texas, an ICE facility was opened fire upon by a violent left-wing extremist, a person who wrote anti-ICE messaging on their ballots. There's some evidence we have that's not yet public,&quot; said Vance. This speech garnered the attention of Navratilova, who passed a statement, claiming that the vice-president wants a civil war with his speech on the Dallas shooting.&quot;Vance wants CIVIL WAR!!!&quot; wrote Martina Navratilova.Martina Navratilova never shies away from voicing her opinions about the ongoing matters, be they political or sport-related. She recently compared Coco Gauff to Novak Djokovic, highlighting the 22-year-old's serve as her biggest weapon on the court ahead of the WTA Finals, which is scheduled to commence on November 1.