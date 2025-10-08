"Crying and throwing a temper tantrum";"This is not normal" - Fans concerned about Mirra Andreeva after her emotional outbursts in Wuhan Open shocker

Mirra Andreeva was the No. 5 seed in the 2025 Wuhan Open's women's singles main draw. However, the Russian teenage prodigy's campaign at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event in China was put to the sword in the second round by Laura Siegemund. Andreeva's loss was marred by several emotional outbursts from the youngster, which prompted several tennis fans to subsequently voice their concerns about her.On Tuesday, October 7, Andreeva locked horns with 37-year-old Siegemund at Wuhan's Optics Valley International Tennis Center. Despite winning the first set 7-6(4), the 18-year-old couldn't maintain her momentum. Ultimately, it was her unseeded veteran German opponent who secured progress to the third round by clinching the second and third sets 6-3, 6-3.Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of Mirra Andreeva appearing frustrated and dejected. For example, at one stage, shortly after losing a point to Laura Siegemund, the Russian angrily yelled:&quot;F**king sick of this f**king tennis!&quot; (translated from Russian)In another contentious moment, the youngster began crying after missing a shot. She was also captured on camera with a towel covering her face as she was unable to fight back her tears. These developments prompted many fans on X (formerly Twitter) to raise concerns regarding the Russian's mental health.&quot;Mirra Andreeva needs to take the rest of the year off and just be a kid. She can't handle any kind of pressure and is just looking foolish on the court, crying and throwing a temper tantrum. Players like Lys, Mboko &amp; Dart are much more mature. Maybe she needs a life coach,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Mirra Andreeva breaking down on Court emotionally.she is just 18 but also this is not normal. Fix this,&quot; commented another.&quot;I'm genuinely concerned about mirra andreeva's emotional state during her matches,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;I don't understand why Mirra Andreeva just starts breaking down in tears whenever a match isn't going her way, happens way too often,&quot; opined one.&quot;She’s so ahead of schedule career wise I almost think it’s a burden on her sometimes,&quot; another added.&quot;Oh she needs a mental coach and a good one, FAST,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Interestingly, despite her outbursts at the 2025 Wuhan Open, Andreeva was once lauded for her mental strength by a tennis legend.Andy Murray hailed Mirra Andreeva's &quot;mental strength&quot; during Russian's Australian Open 2024 campaignMirra Andreeva at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)In the third round of the 2024 Australian Open, Mirra Andreeva survived a scare against Diane Parry. The Frenchwoman stormed to a 6-1 first-set win, but the Russian leveled things up by clinching the second set by the same margin herself. In the third though, Andreeva found herself trailing 1-5. Remarkably, she turned things around and eventually won the match by clinching the set 7-6(5).The teenager found herself having to save a match point in the decisive third set as well. Here, a commentator questioned her mental strength. Following Andreeva's win, former ATP No. 1 and three-time Major champion Andy Murray vociferously backed the youngster, writing on X:&quot;Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing”. 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins. Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she’s losing/playing badly? Winner.&quot;Despite Andreeva's recent woes on tour, 2025 has largely been a successful year for her. The Russian won two back-to-back WTA 1000 tournaments at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier in the season.