"Daddy Caddy Life" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares snap of their daughter Olympia playing golf

Serena Williams' husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently documented their elder daughter Olympia taking to golf.

Williams won 23 Major titles during her distinguished career. Having turned pro in 1995, the American bid farewell to the sport at last year's US Open to a rousing response at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serena Williams has been shaping her personal life since retiring from professional tennis. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira River in August, in what was seemingly an untroubled pregnancy.

The 42-year-old spends most of her days in Florida — her permanent residence — with her husband Alexis, elder daughter Olympia, and the newest addition to their family, Adira.

Funnily enough, Williams' family seemingly knows how to enjoy themselves with or without her. On Sunday (December 10), Ohanian took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a picture of Olympia, 6, trying to drive a golf ball into the hole.

The 40-year-old businessman's caption was quite witty, suggesting he carried his daughter's golf kit during the outing.

"Daddy Caddy Life," he wrote, along with a salute and a golf emoji.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, likes spending time with his family. Earlier in September, he posted a snap of himself, Olympia, and Adira River watching the cartoon show "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir".

"#paternityleave," he wrote in the caption.

Serena Williams' pregnancy with Olympia in 2017 was difficult as she had to undergo emergency operation

Serena Williams poses with her daughter at a WTA event in 2020

Serena Williams' elder daughter Olympia was born in September 2017. The American legend famously won the Australian Open that year despite being two months pregnant.

The third trimester of her pregnancy, however, was increasingly difficult. As the labor began, Olympia's heart rate reportedly deteriorated at a high rate, causing the to-be mother a lot of worry. Eventually, the doctors had to perform an emergency cesarean section on her.

Williams was then on a break for nearly three months before she played an exhibition match at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. She made a foray into the top of women's tennis once again in 2018-19, finishing as the runner-up on two occasions each at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The 23-time Major winner had failed to win a single pro title during this time. She, however, broke her duck at the 2020 ASB Classic, marking her lone tournament victory after becoming a mother.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas