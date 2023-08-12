Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze has divulged a hilarious conversation with her family as the American defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Canadian Open.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz took on World No. 14 Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Friday.

The Spaniard, who reached the final eight after hard-earned victories over Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz, looked out of sorts in the match against Paul. The unforced errors count off Alcaraz’s racket was considerably high, and the 20-year-old also gifted his opponent free points by producing six double faults.

Tommy Paul took advantage of the 20-year-old's below-par display and held a two-break advantage to clinch the opener. Carlos Alcaraz profited from the crowd support in the second set as he leveled things up to force a decider. The American’s challenge, however, proved too hot to handle for the recently crowned Wimbledon champion as Paul earned a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who was in the stands, cheering, was ecstatic about the 26-year-old’s outstanding triumph.

“So f*cking proud of you @tommypaul,” she wrote on social media, expressing her happiness.

Lorenze, a model and a social media influencer, also revealed a hilarious conversation she had with a family member during the match.

During the course of the conversation, it was learned that Paige Lorenze’s father was nervously mowing their lawn in the dark, anxious about the outcome of Paul's match.

“Daddy is so nervous he is out mowing the lawn and it’s almost dark out,” the message read.

“My dad during Tommy’s matches:” Paige Lorenze hilariously added.

Paige Lorenze on Instagram

Tommy Paul sets up clash with Jannik Sinner after win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Canadian Open

Paul at the 2023 Canadian Open

Tommy Paul earned his first-ever career win over a World No. 1 by seeing off Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open. Doing so, he also ended American players’ hefty 25-match losing streak to World No. 1s.

It is worth noting that the victory is Paul’s second consecutive win over Alcaraz at the Canadian Open. In last year’s event, he similarly humbled the Spaniard in three sets, despite Alcaraz being a match point up. Paul now has a leading 2-1 head-to-head record over the 20-year-old after his latest win.

The 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, who is in pursuit of his second career title, is now through his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal in Toronto. He will now face off against World No. 8 Jannik Sinner for a spot in Sunday’s summit clash.