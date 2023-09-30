Dan Evans accused of mocking injured former University of Kentucky star amid Jannik Sinner controversy at China Open 2023

Dan Evans recently got criticized for his unsportsmanlike conduct during his match against Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open.

Evans was seen mocking Sinner’s injury in the third set, which the Italian later won to seal the victory. Another player, Alafia Ayeni, also claimed that Evans had mocked him in a similar way in 2018.

The match between Evans and Sinner was a tense affair, as both players fought for a spot in the second round of the ATP 500 event in Beijing. Sinner, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, took the first set 6-4 and had a chance to close out the match in the second set, but Evans fought back to force a tiebreak and win it 7-6(2).

In the final set, Sinner suffered a fall while chasing a serve from Evans and appeared to hurt his thigh. He continued to play but was seen limping and holding his leg in pain. Evans, however, did not seem to believe that Sinner was injured and mocked him by grabbing his own thigh during a changeover.

Sinner did not let Evans’ antics affect him and dominated him in the third set to win the match 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3.

Evans’ behavior did not go unnoticed by other players and fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure. One of them was Alafia Ayeni, a 24-year-old American player who is currently ranked No. 465 in the world. Ayeni revealed that Evans had done the same thing to him in 2018, when they played at the Aptos Challenger in California.

Ayeni said that he had twisted his ankle and could not walk during their match, but decided to play the tiebreak in the second set as he was up a set and close to winning.

"Lol he did this to me too in Aptos Challenger 2018 after I twisted my ankle and couldn’t walk… was up a set and close to winning the second so I tried to play the breaker and he was mocking me (an 18-year-old ranked outside the top 1000) pretty much every point of the breaker," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Dan Evans has not yet commented on the incident or apologized to Jannik Sinner or Alafia Ayeni.

Jannik Sinner to face Yoshihito Nishioka at China Open 2R

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open

Jannik Sinner will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the ATP 500 event on Sunday (October 1).

This will be the second meeting between Sinner and Nishioka, with the former leading their head-to-head record. They previously met at the clay courts in Barcelona, where the Italian prevailed in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner won his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open in August, defeating Alex de Minaur in the final. He also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Nishioka recently reached his first final of the season at the Zhuhai Championships last week, where he lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets. He also made the fourth round at both the Australian Open and the French Open, achieving his best Grand Slam results.

The match will be a clash of contrasting styles, as Jannik Sinner is known for his powerful baseline game and aggressive shot-making, while Yoshihito Nishioka relies on his speed, consistency, and defensive skills.

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face either Holger Rune or Grigor Dimitrov.