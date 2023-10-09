Dan Evans crashes into the net while chasing Carlos Alcaraz's drop shot, the Spaniard checks on him

Dan Evans suffered a nasty fall during the first set of his third-round match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Monday (October 9). The Spaniard subsequently checked on the Brit at the net, in a rather heartwarming moment.

Evans and Alcaraz were involved in a 25-minute long game in the fifth game of the match. At 3-1 up, the Brit served to his younger opponent on game point at Ad-Out. The Spaniard returned his wide serve to the 33-year-old's single-handed backhand, which he drove down the line.

Carlos Alcaraz took advantage of Evans' under-powered shot, hitting a high-paced cross-court forehand. The Spaniard exchanged two more cross-court strokes with his older opponent before approaching the net.

He then hit a good drop volley off a short passing-shot effort by Evans, which prompted the Brit to try and pick it off to prolong the rally. While the World No. 33 chased the drop shot successfully before it bounced twice, he crashed right into the net, thereby leading the umpire to award the point to Alcaraz.

Dan Evans got on his feet shortly after though, but Carlos Alcaraz still ensured to check if his opponent was alright. The Brit himself seemed to appreciate the gesture as both players greeted each other before returning to the baseline.

Alcaraz eventually broke back while being 4-2 down, before grabbing the opening set in a tiebreaker, 7-6(1). The 20-year-old then gave a comprehensive performance in the second, winning it 6-4 to complete a straight-set victory over the Brit.

Carlos Alcaraz looking to close the gap between him and Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pose before their Wimbledon final clash

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is making his career's first-ever appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai. The 20-year-old did not have a chance to compete earlier at the Chinese event, as it was defunct in 2020-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Spaniard has hardly any points to defend this fall, he will be looking to challenge Novak Djokovic's grip over the World No. 1 position in the men's rankings. Currently, Alcaraz stands at 8,715 ATP rankings points, which is 2,830 points short of the 24-time Major winner's tally.

This week, the 20-year-old can gain a maximum of 1,000 points, if he goes all the way at the Shanghai Masters. He will also have to perform well at the 2023 Paris Masters and the 2023 ATP Finals to have a shot at regaining the No. 1 position.

Djokovic, for his part, was defending 2,850 ATP rankings points in the post-US Open swing. The Serb won the ATP Finals, the ATP 500 tournament in Astana, and the 250-level event in Tel Aviv around this time last year.

It should be noted, however, that Djokovic has already surrendered his Tel Aviv winner's points in this week's ATP rankings. He will also be dropping 500 ranking points from his title-winning run in Astana when the computer rankings are updated next week.