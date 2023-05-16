Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on the challenging Italian Open crowd, who resorted to booing Holger Rune as he stepped onto the court to face Fabio Fognini.

Rune delivered a commanding performance at the 2023 Italian Open, defeating Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2 in the third round on Sunday, May 14. The victory was not without its challenges, primarily due to the distracting noises and chants emanating from the crowd, aimed at the youngster. He even faced a barrage of boos as he made his entrance at the Grandstand.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Medvedev shared his insights on the Italian Open crowd. He acknowledged that they are a passionate and formidable group and that their fervor is understandable given their love for the sport.

The Russian also addressed Rune getting booed by the crowd. He commended the Dane for his ability to overcome the distraction and secure the win.

"The Italian crowd is great until you play in Italy. That it’s a tough one. It’s understandable but it’s a tough one. I saw the video when Holger went on the court and I was like, ‘ooohhh’. He won, that’s the most important," he said.

Medvedev also expressed his fondness for playing in Italy with the enthusiastic local fans leading the match. He drew a comparison between them and South American fans, noting the admirable level of passion for the sport.

"I love the Italian crowd. Honestly I feel like again if you don’t play an Italian guy they’re very respectful. The energy is amazing, probably the biggest in the world. Maybe Mexico, like South American countries, can be close to this. It's great, I’m feeling great and looking forward for more matches with this great crowd," he opined.

"My goal is to win a Slam this year" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune wants to win a Grand Slam this year

Following his impressive win in the third round of the Italian Open, Holger Rune stated that he aims to win a Grand Slam title this season.

Rune has set his sights on achieving even greater success this year. Following his impressive victory against home favorite Fabio Fognini in the Round of 32, Rune was asked about his aspirations for the year during the post-match interview.

"My goal is a Slam for this year. You know, I won a Masters 1000 now in Paris, and I think the next step is a Slam, and I know it takes a lot, and maybe it happens or maybe it doesn't, but I'm going to go for it 100 percent," Rune said.

