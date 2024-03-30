'Harry Potter' star John Isaacs recently expressed his admiration for Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios' ability to pique tennis fans' interest with their personalities

Isaacs is a British actor who is well-known for his roles as a villain in the 'Harry Potter' franchise and historical drama 'The Patriot.' The 60-year-old was recently invited to speak on Tennis Channel as he is a hardcore tennis fan.

Well aware of Jason Isaac's proven credentials as an antagonist, host Steve Weissman fielded him a rather interesting question: which current tennis player does he find to be the "biggest villain?." In response, Isaacs suggested Daniil Medvedev fits the bill perfectly, before showering rich praise on his pantomime villain act.

"I like the way Daniil Medvedev liked playing the villain. He's got a tremendous sense of humor. He's great at interacting with the crowd. He's great at stroking his invisible moustache. He's a great character to watch."

The Brit also threw Nick Kyrgios' name in the hat, insisting that his authenticity was one of his defining traits for the younger generation.

"The biggest draw in tennis for a long time was Nick Kyrgios, who was nowhere near the top 10 in the world but he's the one everybody under 30 wanted to watch. And why? Because he was himself on the court. So, I don't know who the biggest villain in tennis is right now. But I hope we can see more of him."

Nick Kyrgios: "The love I receive from younger generation is insane"

Nick Kyrgios is one of the most polarizing personalities in tennis. While the Aussie's behavior has come under fire from peers and fans alike time and time again, he has still managed to bring in a lot of new fans to the sport, by his own admission.

"I’ve been one of the FEW PLAYERS that have brought million more fans to the sport and have made more money for everyone," Kyrgios said on his X (formerly Twitter) account last December.

The 28-year-old also took pride in the fanfare that he received from younger fans during an Instagram Q&A last year.

"Crazy, the love I receive from younger generation is insane. I just want all the youngins out there to keep chasing their dreams," he wrote on his Instagram stories last April.

Kyrgios is finally fit to play tennis again, going by his Instagram stories from earlier this week. The Aussie hasn't played a Major tournament since the 2022 US Open due to wrist and knee injuries and will likely return to action soon.