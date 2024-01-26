"Daniil Medvedev is the greatest troll of all time" - Russian seemingly yelling 'karma' after Australian Open SF win over Alexander Zverev amuses fans

Daniil Medvedev seemingly mouthing the word 'karma' after his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

On Friday (January 26), Medvedev squared off against Zverev in a highly anticipated clash for a spot in the Melbourne Major final. The Russian got off to a shaky start, losing the opening two sets. However, he staged a remarkable comeback to close out a five-set thriller, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, that lasted 4 hours and 18 minutes.

Medvedev and Zverev have held a long-running rivalry on the tour since their first meeting in 2016.

Alexander Zverev painting a villainous picture of his opponent in Netflix's recently released Break Point had spiced up things even more ahead of their semifinal clash. On the show, the German appeared to label Medvedev's first-round loss at the 2023 French Open as an act of karma for allegedly cheating on the tour.

Medvedev seemingly recalled Zverev's remarks after his win on Friday, as he appeared to shout 'karma' multiple times towards his player's box.

Understandably, Medvedev's gesture amused fans on social media. One fan opined that the World No. 3 is the greatest troll ever.

"The guy screamed Karma on the camera. Medvedev is the greatest troll of all time," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan maintained that Medvedev was unfairly portrayed on a "poorly judged Zverev-centric" Break Point episode, as they expressed delight at the Russian getting the last laugh after Friday's clash.

"Medvedev just scored his sixth win (in seven matches) in the last year against Zverev. The “Break Point” producers portrayed Medvedev as the villain in a poorly judged Zverev-centric episode, but it’s Medvedev who gets the last laugh. Maybe karma does exist," the fan's tweet read.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

"Sometimes you have to be lucky and today is my day" - Daniil Medvedev on his comeback win over Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev marched into his third Australian Open final in four years after Friday's result went in his favor. The Russian was tested heavily by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals as he toiled hard to come through.

During the on-court interview, Medvedev said he was determined to put up a fight till the end and admitted that luck acted in his favor.

"If I was going to lose this match I was going to be proud of myself. I want to fight until the end and if I lose I lose and I managed to win and I am very proud," Medvedev said.

"Sometimes you have to be lucky and today is my day," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will face Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday (January 28). This will be their tenth meeting on the tour.

The Russian enjoys a healthy 6-3 lead over Sinner but has lost the last three meetings. Sinner has been in scintillating form on the hard courts of Melbourne, dropping just a single set across the six matches played so far.