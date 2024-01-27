"Daniil Medvedev making me need the toilet break" - Nick Kyrgios jokes about commentating on Russian's win over Alexander Zverev in Australian Open SF

Nick Kyrgios jokingly said he needed a toilet break after Daniil Medvedev's comeback win over Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev squared off against Zverev in the Melbourne Major semifinals on Friday (January 26). The German came out of the blocks swiftly to claim the opening two sets. He was just two points away from closing out the encounter, but Medvedev made a remarkable recovery to prevail 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.

The highly-anticipated clash lived up to its expectations, with both players pushing each other to their limits throughout the match, which lasted four hours and 18 minutes. Kyrgios, who donned the commentator's role for Friday's clash, joked about Medvedev making him need to hit the toilet after the nervy encounter. Taking to Instagram stories, the Aussie wrote:

"Meddy [Daniil Medvedev] making me need the toilet break"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story on Friday

Medvedev will face fourth seed Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday (January 28). The Italian defeated 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the semifinals.

Kyrgios has been on the sidelines of the tour since the 2023 BOSS Open. He missed a second consecutive Australian Open this year due to a wrist injury. However, the Aussie ensured his presence in Melbourne by taking on the role of a commentator.

Kyrgios became part of Eurosport's commentary team for the Grand Slam tournament. He made his commentary debut at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he was part of the group-stage match between Medvedev and Zverev. Medvedev won the match 7-6(7), 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev hopes to get "third-time lucky" at the Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev will make his third appearance at an Australian Open final on Sunday. He reached the final in 2021 and 2022 but could not win the title either time.

During his on-court interview, Medvedev expressed hopes of getting third-time lucky to win his first Melbourne Major title.

"We have a saying 'third-time lucky'. Let's see I can say from experience that it's not always like this but hopefully here it'll work. It would mean a lot," Medvedev said.

The World No. 3 said he'd be the happiest person on the planet if he prevails on Sunday. However, he acknowledged that it would not come easily for him.

"This court is not my best court in terms of my performance and my self-esteem. That's why I often have to dig deep at this tournament. I would be the happiest man on the planet but for that I have to play pretty well and win three sets on Sunday," he added.

Medvedev has faced Sinner on nine occasions on the tour so far. While the Russian emerged victorious in their first six encounters, he is winless in the last three as the head-to-head record stands at 6-3.