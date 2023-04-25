Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs recently gave her views on the controversy surrounding Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

The Round of 16 clash at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters marked Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev's 14th rivalry meeting and second this year. The late-night thriller managed to deliver in terms of tennis as well as drama.

The clash concluded in Medvedev’s favor on the deciding tiebreak -- 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), and saw the Russian engage in a few on-court antics throughout. He also opted for an untimely bathroom break in the third set, which enraged his German counterpart. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist made his displeasure known in the post-match press conference, calling his opponent “the most unfair player.”

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs gave her opinion on the bitter exchange between the arch-rivals, calling out Alexander Zverev and siding with Daniil Medvedev -- whom she thought was more sporting than most players on tour.

“I don’t mind the "chippy-ness" but you know, be a little bit more self-aware. Like Zverev, to b*tch about Medvedev – I find Medvedev to be one of the more sporting guys on tour,” the Australian coach said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

She admitted to being aware of the former World No. 1’s distraction tactics, but opined that they don’t devalue his adroitness in tennis.

“He carries on like a bit of an idiot when he is b*tching about the hard court not being a hard court. Maybe he is trying to get in the head of his opponent that way, but as far as his playing, the guy just plays,” she said.

The 52-year-old further denounced Alexander Zverev for his complaints, suggesting that the 26-year-old had only himself to blame for the defeat, having had two match points to close out the encounter.

“It was so funny that Zverev had his comments about that. It’s like, dude just admit it – you lost. You choked, ok? It’s the bottom line,” she remarked.

Instead, Rennae Stubbs favored the 2021 US Open champion’s response to the situation, given Zverev’s own list of misconducts.

“Medvedev, to come into the press conference the next day and be like, ‘Hold on a second. Let’s go through the litany of sh*t that Zverev has done.’ I just think it’s hilarious, and I’m here for it,” Williams’ former coach declared.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev placed in different halves at the 2023 Madrid Open

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev collided in the quarterfinals and the pre-quarterfinals during the Masters events in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo this year.

The German, whose campaign ended against the Russian in both tournaments, will be pleased to avoid the 27-year-old in the early rounds at the on-going Masters 1000 in Madrid. The pair feature in the opposite halves of the draw, meaning they can only meet in the final if they make the progression.

Seeded second and 13th respectively, Medvedev and Zverev have received a first-round bye and will commence their campaign in the second round. The 2020 US Open runner-up, who is also a two-time Madrid Open champion, will be defending his previous year’s runner-up finish at the event. Meanwhile, the former World No. 1 has no points to defend, having skipped the tournament in 2022.

