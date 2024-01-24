Daniil Medvedev sent fans on an emotional rollercoaster during his titanic tussle with ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 24.

The two-time Australian Open finalist eventually prevailed in the ninth Major quarter-final of his career 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, bringing his greater Grand Slam expertise to the floor.

Medvedev's impeccable play in the first-set tie-break saw him take the early lead. Hubert Hurkacz clawed back in the second on the back of a feisty barrage of winners. The Russian seized the initiative early in the third, racing off to a 3-0 lead and eventually closing out the set. The Pole fought back a second time, edging the fourth after going down an early break.

The No. 3 seed stamped his authority in the decider with an early break. Finding himself at match point soon, he calmly closed it out with a drop shot and kisses to the crowd.

In conversation with John McEnroe after the game, Medvedev admitted feeling a little "destroyed," but that he was happy to get it done.

"I feel a bit destroyed right now," Medvedev said.

"He played good, I won't be tough on myself. I just had to try and do whatever I could. If I lose, I lose, it's OK. I'm happy I managed to win, and I really liked the match point," Medvedev concluded.

Fans, however, reacted to his victory online agonizingly. Glad to see him eventually prevail in the grueling five-setters, some wondered how many more close encounters of his they had left in themselves.

"Daniil Medvedev you are paying for my hospital bills after the several heart attacks i just had," one fan wrote.

Another fan joked that Medvedev is out of gas and that he should be content with his semi-final finish.

"Thanks Medvedev, we're taking these SF points and running because there's no way you have energy to win your next match lmaoo," wrote another.

A third fan echoed Medvedev's message on the camera that read: "Just want to sleep now."

"My thoughts exactly. goodnight!" wrote another.

Here are a few more of the best reactions to Medvedev's thrilling win over Hurkacz:

Daniil Medvedev's quest for a first Australian Open title goes on

Aiming for his first Australian Open title and his second Major, after winning the 2021 US Open, Daniil Medvedev will either face second seed Carlos Alcaraz or sixth seed Alexander Zverev in this year's semi-final.

Medvedev leads his head-to-head 11-7 with Alexander Zverev. He won their last match at last year's ATP Finals 7-6 (7), 6-4. They have yet to play each other in Grand Slams.

Medvedev, meanwhile, trails his head-to-head with Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard leads 3-2 and won their last match in last year's ATP Finals. However, Medvedev leads 2-1 in Grand Slam match-ups, winning in the semifinals of the US Open last year and their round of 64 encounter at Wimbledon back in 2021. Alcaraz won their encounter at Wimbledon last year.