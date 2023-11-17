Daniil Medvedev's performance at ATP Finals 2023 could help him secure World No. 2 ranking at end of year

Daniil Medvedev's performance at the 2023 ATP Finals could see him finish with the World No. 2 ranking by the end of the year.

Medvedev secured his spot in the semifinals in Turin after defeating compatriot Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in the group stage. The World No. 3 did not drop a single set in the two matches and became the first player in the Red Group to reach the last four.

Medvedev faced off against Rublev in the first match of the group stage, emerging victorious with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 score. Following this triumph, the former World No. 1 went up against Zverev, whom he defeated 7-6(7), 6-4. With these impressive victories under his belt, the Russian will next face Carlos Alcaraz in the group stage match.

If Daniil Medvedev wins against current World No. 2 Alcaraz and goes on to win the tournament for the second time in his career, he will replace the Spaniard in the World rankings as the second-ranked player.

Daniil Medvedev on facing Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals 2023 - "I'm going to try my best to play Carlos"

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev expressed his determination to defeat Carlos Alcaraz in the upcoming match at the 2023 ATP Finals. Recognizing the inherent challenge of maintaining focus in tennis, he emphasized the need to remain fully concentrated throughout the game to avoid losing rhythm and ultimately the match.

"I'm going to try my best to play Carlos. The moment you relax and say to yourself, 'Maybe this match I can go easier,' you can lose all the rhythm. That's how tennis is," Medvedev told ATPTour.com.

Medvedev also recognized Alcaraz as a tough opponent and emphasized the need to bring his A-game in order to overcome the Spaniard.

"I think against [Alcaraz] — especially the way he played today, better than two days ago — you have to be at your best. You have to serve well. Here [on the fast court], there is an opportunity... You can serve aces against him like Sascha did. So I need to play fast. I need to make winners before he does it," Daniil Medved added.

"Today he was [playing] pretty well. It's going to be a good continuation of a test. I beat two good opponents and I have another one in two days. I'm going to try to do my best."