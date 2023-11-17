Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals on Friday, downing World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in their final group-stage match.

Alcaraz came into the contest needing a win to reach the final four, as he had lost his opener at the tournament to Alexander Zverev. After beating Andrey Rublev in his second match, another straight-sets domination, the Spaniard carried on his form with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Medvedev.

With the win, the World No. 2 has topped the group, and will now take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Medvedev, meanwhile, will face off against Jannik Sinner, who finished at the top of the other group, in the final four.

Fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's win over Daniil Medvedev on social media, with some joking that the Russian intentionally tanked his match to eliminate Alexander Zverev and also get out of facing Djokovic in the semifinals.

"Medvedev owns Zverev on and off the pitch," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Medvedev said no thanks to facing Novak Djokovic lmao," another commented.

Here are the reactions from fans:

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Carlos Alcaraz tied 2-2 in the head-to-head with Novak Djokovic

Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz will go into the ATP Finals semifinals with a 2-2 head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic, having lost their most recent encounter in the final of this year's Cincinnati Open.

The duo have faced off three times in 2023 already, with Djokovic winning their clash in the semifinals of the French Open and Alcaraz exacting revenge the following month in the final at the Wimbledon Championships.

The World No. 1 has played three three-setters at the year-end championships so far, with all of his group matches going the distance. While he won his matches against Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz, he lost to Jannik Sinner to finish No. 2 in the group.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has finished two of his clashes in straight sets, beating Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev with a set to spare. Only Alexander Zverev managed to stretch the Spaniard to three sets before beating him.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were both in contention for the year-end World No. 1 spot at the start of the ATP Finals, but the Serb has now assured himself of the position thanks to his performance this week.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis