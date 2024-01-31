Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared his take on the roller-coaster 2024 Australian Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

Sinner staged a monumental 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 comeback against Medvedev in the title clash of the Australian Open to lift his maiden Grand Slam title.

In the opening two sets, Daniil Medvedev surprised his opponent by playing an aggressive brand of tennis and earned himself a two-sets-to-love lead. The Russian, usually a counterpuncher, hit 23 winners and 22 unforced errors during the period.

In a recent video on Instagram, Mouratoglou discussed the final and described Medvedev's hot start to the final.

"For the first two set, you could think if [Daniil Medvedev] continues to play this way, Sinner will have no chance. Daniil played the perfect match – a type of tennis that is not his. He was not a counterpuncher; he was an attacking player; fully attacking," Serena Williams’ ex-coach said.

Mouratoglou opined that there were two possible reasons for Medvedev’s tactical change in the Australian Open final -- the Russian was either fatigued and wanted to shorten the rallies, given he played the most sets in history at a Grand Slam event, or he was trying to one-up his opponent who had won their last three meetings.

"First, he was extremely tired and he knew that if he would play his classical game, he would have no chance because he would have to run too much. Second, probably because he lost a lot of times against Sinner lately, he thought, ‘Okay, I have to change something.’ It made sense. I think it was the right tactic," Mouratoglou said.

The Frenchman stated that Medvedev's tactic was risky, but proved effective.

"Of course, it was risky because it was not his real game. And if he would miss too much, it would have been a disaster. But he took his chance and it worked," he said.

The 53-year-old, however, claimed that Medvedev started retreating after the second set.

"I don’t know for which part is the fatigue, for which part is, ‘Wow I’m winning playing this game that is not mine’ – but he started to back up. It was obvious that his ball was much slower; With less intention," he added.

In the third, fourth and fifth sets, Jannik Sinner’s winners increased considerably. Patrick Mouratoglou pointed out the momentum shift.

“When Sinner has room to play, it’s a different story. He started to hit the ball much better and Daniil started to run more. From that point to the end of the match, I didn’t see one moment when I thought, Daniil has a chance to win, not one moment,” he said.

The coach hinted at a lack of willingness from Daniil Medvedev to continue with his go-big-or-go-home strategy.

"The physical factor played a role for sure. It’s also about his willingness to continue to take a lot of risks when he was closer to the finish line. It’s not that easy," he said. "It’s the, ‘I’m getting closer to the finish line, do I back up little bit and still maybe it’s gonna work?’ But it’s not working."

Daniil Medvedev becomes first player is history to lose two Grand Slam finals from two sets to love up after Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2022 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev created records for all the wrong reasons following his 2024 Australian Open final loss to Jannik Sinner.

The Russian not only played the highest number of sets in Grand Slam history during his campaign, but also became the only player to lose two Grand Slam finals having won the first two sets.

The former World No. 1’s previous such loss came against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open two years ago. Medvedev looked poised to win his second Grand Slam in 2022, given his advantageous position and Nadal’s losing record at the event. The Spaniard, however, eked out a win for the ages, with the score reading 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev has now lost five of his six Grand Slam finals. His only win so far has been the 2021 US Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to lift the title.