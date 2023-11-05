Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina shared one of her regrets about not going to the WTA finals in Cancun in a hilarious manner on Sunday.

The 26-year-old owns a vlog on YouTube named “Zabiiako & Kasatkina” along with her girlfriend, figure skater Natalia Zabiiako. The vlog documents Daria Kasatkina's tennis tours. Kasatkina and Zabiiako began their relationship in July 2022.

Kasatkina, who is currently ranked 17th in the WTA rankings, did not qualify for the season-ending championship in Cancun this year. After a long season of tennis, only the top 8 players compete in the WTA finals.

In a post shared by the Russian on Sunday via her X (formerly Twitter) account, she expressed that the most disheartening aspect of not participating in the WTA finals this year is the inability to share the experiences from there with her fans through her vlog and she ended it with a laughing emoji.

“The saddest thing about not going to Cancun this year is that we cannot show you what’s going on there in our vlog”- Daria Kasatkina tweeted

The 2023 WTA finals in Cancun have been quite eventful. The event kicked off on Sunday, 29th October, and was initially scheduled to end on Sunday, 5th November. However, the heavy downpour in Cancun has disrupted a few games, notably the semi-final match between World No.2 Iga Swiatek and World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday. They will continue their match on Sunday with the winner of the contest set to face Jessica Pegula in the final on Monday.

Major highlights from Daria Kasatkina's 2023 season

Day Three: The Championships - Daria Kakatsina

Daria Kasatkina has won six singles titles and one doubles title so far in her career.

After exiting the Adelaide International 1 in the first round, she made it to the final in Adelaide 2 and was victorious over the likes of Barbora Krejčíková, Petra Kvitová, and Paula Badosa. She was defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic in the final.

She reached the semi-finals of the French Open in 2022 before being defeated by current WTA No. 2 and eventual winner Iga Swiatek. This season, she was knocked out of the tournament in the first round by Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina who has made a strong comeback upon her return to tennis in 2023.

On grass at Wimbledon, she reached the third round and was defeated by Viktoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4.

Her second WTA 500 final of the season was against Madison Keys in the 2023 Eastbourne International, where the American defeated Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (15-13) to clinch the title.

At the US Open, she reached the Round of 16, falling to current World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. After defeating Alycia Parks in the first round, she won against Sofia Kenin in the second round. In the third round, she faced Belgian tennis player Greet Minnen and won the game 6-3, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina was last seen on the court at the WTA Elite Trophy in October where she was knocked out by Beatriz Haddad Maia.