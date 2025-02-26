Days after controversial snubbing incident in Dubai, Iga Swiatek's coach drops hint of how their relationship is

After their heated moment at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette has given an insight into where their relationship currently stands. Following her shocking defeat to Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, the Pole seemed to be highly frustrated and snubbed her coach's post-match handshake.

Swiatek has had a disappointing start to 2025. She kicked off her season with a loss in the final of the United Cup following which she faced defeat to eventual Australian Open champion Madison Keys in a three-set thriller. Unfortunately, things got worse as she was decimated by Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinal of the Qatar Open, where she was looking to win her fourth consecutive title.

She headed to Dubai in the hope of finally getting her hands on her first title of the year but faced a shock 3-6, 3-6 quarterfinal exit to the eventual champion Mirra Andreeva following which the aforementioned controversial incident took place. The Pole's behavior wasn't appreciated by tennis fans who lashed out at her on social media.

The Belgian coach's wife Jasmien Clijsner shared an image of Fissette and their children at the Brussels airport as they seemingly head to California ahead of the first stop of the Sunshine Doubles, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where the 23-year-old is the defending champion.

Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final last year.

"For sure it's a calendar thing" - Iga Swiatek gives the reason behind her shocking loss in Dubai

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Following her loss to Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek touched upon the shocking early exits faced by herself, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff and pointed to the hectic schedule demanding them to make a plethora of changes as the cause behind the upsets.

“For sure it's a calendar thing. Like, we're not going to be able to be consistent for many years playing week by week. But I feel like for sure the calendar is not helping, again, like, we need to switch continents, we need to switch surfaces, we need to switch the balls. Yeah, it's not easy.”

She added,

"Honestly, I'm not that direct usually, but I would blame this performance on the lack of practice before because I didn't have time." (via Tennis.com)

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek was recently cheered on by a huge crowd at the Chase Center where she was in attendance for the Golden State Warriors' match against the Charlotte Hornets.

