Denis Shapovalov and fiance Mirjam Bjorklund get festive with gingerbread house and Christmas tree decorations

Denis Shapovalov and his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund are getting into the festive spirit as they share their adorable Christmas preparations with fans online.

The couple, who are both professional tennis players, posted pictures of their decorated Christmas tree and a finished gingerbread house that they made together and asked their fans for opinions on their colorful creations.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund have been dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2023 with a series of romantic monochrome pictures on Instagram. The pair met on the tennis circuit and have been supporting each other’s careers ever since.

The duo is currently spending some quality time in Dubai, as they prepare for Christmas. They decorated a beautiful tree with lights and ornaments. They also made a gingerbread house from scratch, complete with icing, candy, and dolls.

Shapovalov posted a few pictures of their work on his Instagram account on Friday, December 22. He then asked his followers for their opinions on the decorations.

"How did we do 🤣🤣," Shapovalov captioned one of the stories and tagged Bjorklund.

Denis Shapovalov on Instagram

Denis Shapovalov resumes training for 2024 season following 6-month hiatus due to injury

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Denis Shapovalov resumed training on Wednesday after being sidelined for six months due to a knee injury he suffered at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Shapovalov reached the round of 16, eventually losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to Roman Safiullin. He withdrew from all the remaining tournaments in 2023, including the Citi Open, Canadian Open, US Open, and Paris Masters.

The 24-year-old expressed his eagerness to start the new season after a long absence. He also showed his gratitude to his fans for their constant support and encouragement and promised to see them soon.

"A lot of hard work and tough days coming back from my injury but I’m super excited to be feeling good on the court again!! Can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. Appreciate all the support you’ve given me these last few months… See you soon," Shapavalov wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Shapovalov’s 2023 season win-loss record is 13-13, with his highest achievement being the last 16 of the Wimbledon Championships. He also made it to the quarterfinal of the Adelaide International 1, where he lost 6-3, 6-4 to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Denis Shapovalov also reached the third round at the Australian Open and French Open, losing to Hubert Hurkacz and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.