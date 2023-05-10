Tennis broadcaster Jason Goodall believes that despite Rafael Nadal’s dominant record at the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz is the “man to beat” at this year’s clay Slam.

Rafael Nadal has been away from the tour for nearly five months with a hip injury he picked up during the Australian Open. Although the 14-time French Open champion was expected back for the clay season, he has missed all the main clay tournaments preceding the Roland-Garros. As such, the 36-year-old's participation at his favorite Grand Slam is also doubtful.

Speaking on the ‘Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe’ podcast, tennis journalist Jason Goodall said he believes Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite for the clay slam. He also admitted that one could never count the King of Clay out, especially given his record on clay throughout his career.

"We're gonna get beaten over the head by a club by every tennis fan in the world if we don't say Rafa's the favorite because of his record in Paris," Goodall said. "But I don't care, Alcaraz for me is the man to beat."

However, he also admitted that if Nadal gets a few matches under his belt, he would still be good enough to lift a record-extending 15th Roland Garros title.

"We just don't know for Rafa, he has to get matches under his belt," Goodall said. But remember the start of 2022, he'd been off, Washington the only event he had played in six months. He won a 250 in Melbourne. Ends up with his hands on the trophy."

"So he's good enough, over five sets, to play himself into form. You play him in the quarters and the semis, and he's fully fit, it's a different ball game. But for me, Alcaraz is the favorite."

Rafael Nadal has played only four tour-level matches in 2023, with a win-loss record of 1-3. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been out since January due to a hip injury.

Nadal’s compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz, wants to see his idol play at the 2023 Roland Garros. Alcaraz also hopes the King of Clay will be at his best.

"It's a shame to see Rafa skip tournaments and the clay tour, which is the most special for him," Alcaraz said. "I hope to see him at Roland Garros at 100 percent. The world wants to see him at 100 percent."

The 20-year-old also expressed his desire to face Nadal at the clay slam to measure himself against the King of Clay. While Alcaraz believed he could beat the 36-year-old, he admitted that Nadal "has a thousand lives" at the tournament.

“I would love to play him at Roland Garros, measure myself against him, and see what happens. I think I could beat him, but Rafa has a thousand lives there."

Rafael Nadal has a win-loss record of 112-3 at Roland Garros, putting his win percentage above 97%. It remains to be seen whether Nadal will succeed in his bid to win a record-extending 15th French Open and record 23rd Grand Slam title.

