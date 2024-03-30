“Did not disappoint; Loved these girls” - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle raves about ‘The Bachelor’ season finale

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her admiration for the bond shared by Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, who are contestants on the 28th season of ABC's popular reality show 'The Bachelor'.

'The Bachelor', a show known for its romantic escapades and dramatic twists, witnessed a refreshing change this year. This season, which saw Anderson emerge as the winner and Kent as the runner-up, has been a rollercoaster of emotions. But it’s the friendship between these two women that has caught people’s attention.

An Instagram user eloquently captured the essence of their friendship, emphasizing that both women had faced personal losses - Kent's hearing impairment and Anderson's mother's passing. These experiences, the user suggested, brought depth and maturity that resonated with viewers.

Riddle, who was watching 'The Bachelor' for the first time, shared this post on her Instagram story on Thursday, March 28, and praised the show's finale and expressed her admiration for the friendship between Kent and Anderson.

"My first season watching the bachelor did not disappoint with this ending!! loved these girls & their friendship," Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz recorded one of his weakest performances in the Sunshine Doubles in recent years

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz’s performance at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters was not as strong as expected. The American was seeded 12th and received a bye into the second round, where he defeated Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(2), 6-2, followed by another victory over 19th seed Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-2.

However, Fritz's campaign ended in the Round of 16, where he lost 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to seventh seed Holger Rune. The Dane then went on to lose 7-5, 6-4 to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Fritz’s performance at the 2024 Miami Open was also disappointing. The 26-year-old was seeded 12th and received a bye into the second round, where he lost 6-3, 6-4 to Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild. This marked one of Fritz’s weakest performances in the Miami Open in recent years.

Despite the setbacks in 2024, Fritz has had notable successes in these tournaments in the past. He won his first Masters title at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (5), becoming the first American to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 2001.

Additionally, Fritz reached the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2023, where he lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili and Jannik Sinner, respectively. At the Miami Open, Taylor Fritz had previously reached at least the fourth round for three consecutive years (2021-2023).