Nick Kyrgios has called for people to give him more credit than he has received for his US Open win against Daniil Medvedev in 2022. This comes after the Russian reached the quarterfinals of the tournament this year.

Medvedev entered the New York Major as the defending champion last year. He registered straight-sets wins over Stefan Kozlov, Arthur Rinderknech, and Wu Yibing to reach the fourth round, where 23rd seed Kyrgios awaited him.

While the Russian barely made any mistakes, registering just 19 unforced errors, Kyrgios found his rhythm and looked at his best for most of the match. He hit 21 aces, smashed 53 winners, and won 62 percent (29/47) of points while coming to the net.

Medvedev had no answer to Kyrgios' aggressive game as the Australian won 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 53 minutes.

On Monday, Medvedev came from set down to defeat Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. After the match, one fan took to social media to sympathize with De Minaur following his tournament exit.

"Tough for Alex De Minaur, loses in 4 sets to Daniil Medvedev," stated a fan.

In reply, Kyrgios agreed with the fan's sentiments before adding that he did not get enough credit for comprehensively defeating Medvedev at the same stage 12 months ago.

"Yep, most definitely didn’t get enough credit for dismantling him last year," the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up expressed.

Kyrgios has had the upper hand against Medvedev over the years. The pair have closed four times on the tour to date, with the Aussie winning thrice.

Daniil Medvedev to face compatriot Andrey Rublev in 2023 US Open QFs

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev is set to face compatriot and close friend Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev, who is aiming to reach the semifinals in New York for a fourth time, leads Rublev 5-2 in their head-to-head clashes. They most recently faced each other in the Dubai final earlier this year, where Medvedev emerged victorious in straight sets to take home the title.

Speaking about his upcoming match, Medvedev stated that while Rublev was a good friend of his, they are going to give it their all when they go face to face on the court.

"I think we're really close friends. I think we have great relationship. Even if on the court we're big competitors, so I do think one match, I say a fight, we can talk or something like this, I think nothing is going to, let's call it, come between us to separate us in real life. We're really close. I mean, we share a lot of let's call it interests and stuff like this," he said at a press conference.

"It's great to have someone like this on tour because sometimes can be not easy. You travel, travel, travel. To have a friend like this is great. Not much more to add. But again, on the court we both want to win. We not going to be friends in two days," Medvedev added.

The winner of the match between Medvedev and Rublev will face Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.