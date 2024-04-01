Jannik Sinner dethroning Carlos Alcaraz to become the new World No. 2 following his Miami Open triumph has left tennis fans delighted.

Sinner continued to display his excellent form at the Miami Open, securing a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final to extend his win record for the season to 22-1.

With his triumph, the 22-year-old not only clinched his second ATP Masters 1000 title but also rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 2, becoming the first Italian to achieve this milestone.

Tennis fans were overjoyed at Jannik Sinner's well-deserved accomplishment and expressed confidence in his ability to attain the World No. 1 ranking if he maintained his stellar form during the clay court season as well.

"He deserves it for showing unreal level in the hard court season post USO. If he keeps it up in clay, then #1 is easily attainable," one fan posted.

"Good chance to become #1 as he's defending very few points before Wimbledon. SF at Monte Carlo but R64 at Roland Garros and R16 at Rome. Only QF in Barcelona too... Huge potential," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one user asserted that Sinner had thrown a wrench in Novak Djokovic's fans' belief that the Serb, who is in his 418th week as the World No. 1, would reach 500 weeks at the top spot as the Italian closed in on the 24-time Grand Slam champion's ranking.

"Djokovic fans were so convinced he was gonna get to 500 weeks at no 1 at end of last year.. Too bad carota boy is coming," the user commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jannik Sinner: "It's a great honor... obviously for me it means a lot, being No. 2"

Jannik Sinner

Following his Miami Open triumph, Jannik Sinner reflected on his incredible achievement of becoming the new World No. 2, describing it as a "great honor."

"Yeah, it's a great honor. It's great to see. In my mind, it's still only a number because obviously for me it means a lot, being No. 2. It's an incredible achievement," Jannik Sinner told the Tennis Channel.

The Italian also highlighted his "normal" family background, sharing that both his parents continued to work despite his remarkable success on tour. The 22-year-old asserted that making improvements to his game was worth more to him than the World No. 2 ranking.

"Where I come from, I am from a very normal family. My dad is still going to work and my mom also. So, nobody would have expected this but it's great to be in this position. For me, most importantly, if I see improvements on the court, for me it's maybe worth it more," he added.

Jannik Sinner will kick off his clay court season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which commences on April 7. The Italian will feature in a star-studded lineup at the prestigious event, joining the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev, with reports indicating Rafael Nadal's participation as well.

