“Do you like Taylor Fritz or me more?” – Casper Ruud hilariously puts young fan on the spot after Geneva Open triumph

After winning the 2024 Geneva Open men's singles title, Casper Ruud humorously asked a young fan to choose between him and Taylor Fritz. Ruud defeated Novak Djokovic-slayer Tomas Machac in the final on Saturday, May 25.

Ruud concluded his prep for the French Open with a bang as he clinched a third crowning in Geneva. He started his ATP 250 campaign with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Sebastian Ofner before beating the likes of Sebastian Baez 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 1-6, 7-6(4) to reach the final.

In the final, he met the Czechia's Machac who had advanced after downing Djokovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in the semifinals. However, he couldn't produce a similar effort against Ruud as the Norwegian took home the trophy after securing a 7-5, 6-3 win on the back of three break points.

After the victory, Ruud sat down in the press room where a young fan broke the ice with him by recalling a match between him and Taylor Fritz. The champion immediately put the youngster on the spot asking him to pick his favorite between him and the American.

The fan picked Ruud to the latter's delight inducing profound laughter in the press room. Their conversation is written below:

"I saw you play with Taylor Fritz," the young fan said.

"Yup, all right, did you like it? Do you like him or me more," Ruud asked.

"You," the fan replied.

"Okay, thank you," Casper Ruud said gleefully.

As far as Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz's rivalry is concerned, the two have met on the court only once thus far. It was a 2022 ATP Finals round-robin match that Ruud won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6).

Casper Ruud: "It's been a very good season so far"

Casper Ruud with the 2024 Barcelona Open title. PHOTO: GETTY

Casper Ruud has been in prime form since the onset of the 2024 season as he has played a total of five finals and won two titles, including the Barcelona Open in April, thus far.

After the win, Ruud reflected on his Geneva campaign, which included three three-setters, and the season thus far.

"It was a challenging week. All the matches are tough, no matter who you play. Tough to find a groove, the weather has been a bit challenging all week but today was fantastic. I feel very happy to win again here in Geneva. It's been a very good season so far," Casper Ruud told the reporters.

He now heads to Paris for the French Open, where he's a two-time finalist as he ended the second best to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023. To kick things off this year, he will take on Brazil's Felipe Alves in the first round on Monday, May 27.

Originally, Ruud was scheduled to face Jekub Mensik in his opener but the Czech has pulled out of Roland Garros.