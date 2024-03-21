Andy Murray's mother and former coach Judy, has recently voiced her support for UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposed amendment to the Equality Act. This proposed change seeks to reinterpret “sex” as biological sex, a shift that could profoundly affect women’s sports and single-gender areas.

The proposed amendment to the Equality Act 2010 is a significant development in the ongoing debate about gender, sex, and rights. The amendment seeks to eliminate the existing ambiguity in the Equality Act, which is manipulated to infringe upon women’s rights, safety, and competitive fairness in sports.

The Prime Minister previously said that the Equality Act had become a "trojan horse" for "woke nonsense". The proposed changes would mean sex being defined by someone’s biological sex rather than their affirmed, or "acquired" gender. This would make it easier to bar those born as men from women-only spaces and transgender athletes from female sporting events.

Judy, who had earlier expressed disapproval over the decision to allow transgender woman Hailey Davidson to participate in a women’s US golf tournament, citing the inherent biological advantage of male-born golfers, shared an article about the proposed amendment on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 19.

In her tweet, the 64-year-old expressed her support for the changes and urged Primer Minister Sunak to act swiftly.

"What are you waiting for? Do it now," Judy wrote.

Andy Murray reaches 2024 Miami Open 2R following victory over Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray is set to face Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray, who won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 2009 and 2013, rallied from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Miami Open, registering his fourth win of the season. Despite a slow start, Murray managed to capitalize on Berrettini’s physical struggles towards the end of the second set.

On the other hand, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, currently ranked No. 30, is seeded 29th and received a bye in his first round. The 24-year-old is coming off a right leg injury that he sustained during his quarterfinal match against third seed Nicolas Jarry at the Argentina Open.

Etcheverry has won two of their three encounters, including a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Murray in the first round of this year’s Australian Open. The winner of this match will face either fifth seed Andrey Rublev or Tomas Machac in the third round.