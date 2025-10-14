Does Carlos Alcaraz travel first class or economy on flights? World No. 1 explains why he does not always choose the luxury option

Carlos Alcaraz, in an honest admission regarding his flight preferences, revealed that for long journeys that last beyond three or four hours, he always prefers business class travel. However, for shorter journeys, the Spaniard has no such preference, and is comfortable flying economy.

Ad

Alcaraz featured in a video for ElPozo Alimentación, a prominent Spanish food brand that roped in the Murcia native as a brand ambassador in 2022. In the video, the six-time Major champion was asked if he always travels first class on flights. In response, the 22-year-old said:

"It depends. On long journeys yes, in business. There is first class and then business class. When I have to travel overseas, or on quite long trips, I always travel in business class."

Ad

Trending

Going on to explain that flying business class allows him to be comfortable and rest on long, overseas journeys, Carlos Alcaraz added:

"Yes (it's more comfortable), because I have to sleep and rest. If I don't, it affects me later, then I am tired and it is complicated to recover. On trips that last three or four hours, it's not a problem."

Ad

On Tuesday, October 14, Alcaraz is set to embark on another long journey, this time to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Six Kings Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz slated to return to action at Six Kings Slam 2025; Spaniard missed Shanghai Masters after title-winning run at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his 2025 Japan Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

At this year's Japan Open in Tokyo, Carlos Alcaraz won his 24th career singles title after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final. However, the Spaniard's successful run in the Japanese capital was marred by an ankle injury he picked up while competing at the ATP 500-level tournament.

Ad

Subsequently, the reigning No. 1 chose to skip the men's tennis calendar's most prestigious event in Asia, the Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard wrote in a social media post:

"I'm very disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year! Unfortunately, I've been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover."

However, Alcaraz appears to have recovered, as videos showed him practicing in Spain before heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for this year's Six Kings Slam. The six-time Slam winner has received a first-round bye at the lucrative exhibition event, and will begin his campaign directly in the semifinals against either Fritz or Alexander Zverev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More