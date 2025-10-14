Does Carlos Alcaraz travel first class or economy on flights? World No. 1 explains why he does not always choose the luxury option

Carlos Alcaraz, in an honest admission regarding his flight preferences, revealed that for long journeys that last beyond three or four hours, he always prefers business class travel. However, for shorter journeys, the Spaniard has no such preference, and is comfortable flying economy.
Alcaraz featured in a video for ElPozo Alimentación, a prominent Spanish food brand that roped in the Murcia native as a brand ambassador in 2022. In the video, the six-time Major champion was asked if he always travels first class on flights. In response, the 22-year-old said:
"It depends. On long journeys yes, in business. There is first class and then business class. When I have to travel overseas, or on quite long trips, I always travel in business class."
Going on to explain that flying business class allows him to be comfortable and rest on long, overseas journeys, Carlos Alcaraz added:
"Yes (it's more comfortable), because I have to sleep and rest. If I don't, it affects me later, then I am tired and it is complicated to recover. On trips that last three or four hours, it's not a problem."
On Tuesday, October 14, Alcaraz is set to embark on another long journey, this time to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Six Kings Slam.
Carlos Alcaraz slated to return to action at Six Kings Slam 2025; Spaniard missed Shanghai Masters after title-winning run at Japan Open
At this year's Japan Open in Tokyo, Carlos Alcaraz won his 24th career singles title after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final. However, the Spaniard's successful run in the Japanese capital was marred by an ankle injury he picked up while competing at the ATP 500-level tournament.
Subsequently, the reigning No. 1 chose to skip the men's tennis calendar's most prestigious event in Asia, the Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard wrote in a social media post:
"I'm very disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year! Unfortunately, I've been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover."
However, Alcaraz appears to have recovered, as videos showed him practicing in Spain before heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for this year's Six Kings Slam. The six-time Slam winner has received a first-round bye at the lucrative exhibition event, and will begin his campaign directly in the semifinals against either Fritz or Alexander Zverev.