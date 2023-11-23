"Does it come with his doping magic potion?";"Fedal's tears?" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic launching new sports drink during Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic unveiling his plans to launch a new sports hydration drink during the 2024 Australian Open has piqued the curiosity of tennis fans.

Djokovic clinched a historic seventh ATP Finals on Sunday, breaking his tie with Roger Federer to become the player with the most titles at the year-end championships.

While speaking to the Serbian media following his triumph, Djokovic discussed his efforts to expand his brand globally by attending various noteworthy events, such as the Rugby World Cup final, Ballon d'Or ceremony and participating in the Ryder Cup celebrity all-star match.

The Serb also revealed his intention to debut a new sports hydration drink during the Australian Open in January, marking the beginning of a line of "wellness products" under his brand.

"I had a break in tournaments from the US Open to Bercy (Paris Masters), so I had time to dedicate myself more to those things. I attended many events that mean a lot for my brand and my presence in that world," said (via Tennis Majors).

"The news I can give you right now is that during my time in Australia, I will promote a new business. It is a new sports hydrating drink – that’s going to be the start, but that brand will consist of a lot of wellness products, so I am looking forward to that," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's announcement caught the attention of tennis fans. Several of them playfully speculated about the drink's ingredients, with one fan questioning where it would include Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's "tears."

"Does it come with Fedal's tears," a fan commented.

"Does it come with his doping magic potion?" another fan chimed in.

Another user humorously called upon the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to monitor the World No. 1's drink.

"FDA, keep an eye on this lol," the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic: "The Olympics are a huge desire of mine"

Despite his numerous accomplishments, Novak Djokovic has yet to clinch an Olympic gold medal. As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw near, the Serb reiterated his desire to emerge victorious at the global sporting event and add the coveted prize to his collection.

"You asked the question and then gave an answer. Of course, the Olympics are a huge desire of mine – it’s a unique opportunity, I have a bronze from Beijing 2008," he told the Serbian media.

The World No. 1 also touched upon the uniqueness of the Olympics and shared insights about the impact of mingling with athletes from different sports.

"A lot of things are different at the Olympics – you can’t bring your whole team, some of the routines you usually have are limited, there are a lot of athletes from other sports, which gives you the energy on one hand, but it drains you on the other," he added.

Djokovic is currently in Malaga, Spain, for the Davis Cup Finals, where Serbia will square off against Great Britain for a place in the semifinals on Thursday (November 23).

