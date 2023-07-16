"Does everything to stop the momentum of the opponent" - Novak Djokovic blaming towels for time delay in Wimbledon final leaves tennis fans unamused

Novak Djokovic blaming the towels at Wimbledon for the delay in his service games against Carlos Alcaraz during the final of the 2023 edition has left tennis fans unamused.

The Serb kicked off the final on the front foot, breaking Alcaraz twice in the opening set to take it 6-1. The Spaniard, however, roared back to take the second 7-6(6) in the tiebreaker.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had consistently overshot the serve clock during both sets, even leading to tennis fans claim that the chair umpire had not penalized him appropriately. However, it eventually caught up with the World No. 2, as he was finally handed a time violation in tiebreaker.

The third set saw Alcaraz capitalize on his momentum, breaking the 36-year-old's serve early to take a 3-1 lead. The next game was one of the longest of the match, as the duo went to deuce 13 times before the Spaniard eventually broke once more.

In the game, Novak Djokovic was once again at risk of being called for a time violation. As this would have been his second such violation, it would have resulted in a point penalty.

Being proactive, the former World No. 1 rushed the umpire to justify his actions, saying that it was because he had to go and keep the towel in the allotted space himself that he was taking too long.

"If I'm not able to go & get the towel from the ballkid, I have to go & get the towel, but you start the time!" Novak Djokovic said.

"If I'm not able to go & get the towel from the ballkid, I have to go & get the towel, but you start the time!"

Djokovic unhappy with when Fergus Murphy is starting the shot clock.



Djokovic unhappy with when Fergus Murphy is starting the shot clock.

However, the Serb's justifications carry no weight, seeing as this has been the practice since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since then, ball kids haven't been allowed to touch players' towels and the players have to take care of them on their own.

Even this very fortnight at Wimbledon, the World No. 2 has experienced the same. Tennis fans on social media were quick to point it out as well, opining that Djokovic was simply arguing with the umpire to disrupt his opponent's momentum.

"Moaning about a process that has been in place for…THREE YEARS…and he wonders why he’s not liked…? Clearly trying to disrupt Alcatraz’s momentum," one fan wrote.

"Moaning about a process that has been in place for…THREE YEARS…and he wonders why he's not liked…? Clearly trying to disrupt Alcatraz's momentum," one fan wrote.

One fan asserted that the time delay was only because of the 36-year-old bouncing the ball too many times and that the towel had nothing to do with it.

"Yes, because it’s the towel that’s making you exceed the serve clock, not the 46 ball bounces," another fan said sarcastically.

"Yes, because it's the towel that's making you exceed the serve clock, not the 46 ball bounces," another fan said sarcastically.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Richard Livings @want_away



"He gets to play every match on centre court. He should have worked out how far away the towels are by now. He could always ask to play his early matches on the outside courts, towels will be a lot closer."

जगन्नाध @iJagsG

Djokovic unhappy with when Fergus Murphy is starting the shot clock.



"Absolutely the reason why #Djokovic gets as much hate as much his tennis gets appreciated. Whenever down in a match guy does everything to stop the momentum of the opponent. That's absolutely pathetic."

"Rules are the rules. If he was winning he wouldn't be complaining"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Ball kids no longer get towels because of COVID. That rule, and shot clock, are the same for everyone."



"If I'm not able to get the towel from the ball kid… I have to go get the towel, but you start the time"



"Everything you need to know about Djokovic in this one exchange. Ball kids no longer get towels because of COVID. That rule, and shot clock, are the same for everyone."

"Like this is the first match he's played since COVID? Has he really not noticed that "towel time" has been included in shot clock time for almost 3 years?"

Carlos Alcaraz went on to take the set 6-1, and is now one set away from winning his maiden title at SW19 as well as his second Grand Slam title.

Carlos Alcaraz snaps Novak Djokovic's tiebreaker winning streak in Wimbledon final

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Having won the second set against Novak Djokovic in the tiebreaker during the 2023 Wimbedon final, Carlos Alcaraz snapped the Serb's winning streak in tiebreaks this season. The Serb hadn't lost one since his Australian Open second-round clash and had won 15 on the trot before Alcaraz put a stop to it.

Victory on Sunday will help the Spaniard keep his World No. 1 spot, while Djokovic will take over the top spot if he prevails. The Serb will also equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's singles titles if he triumphs over Alcaraz.

