Martina Navratilova is using social media to stand up against Russian journalist Armen Gasparyan, criticizing him by saying that he "doesn't have a soul."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former World No. 1 reacted to a tweet from a Russian media observer which claimed that Gasparyan gloated over the Russian missile attack on Ukrainian in his video.

Source- Martina Navratilova's X handle

She sarcastically called him a lovely man, before proceeding to say:

"What a lovely man… he might have a brain but he sure as hell doesn’t have a soul" wrote Navratilova.

Navratilova always uses her platform to take a stand on issues outside of tennis. She had previously taken a stand for the Black Lives Matter movement. Moreover, she recently took a stand on the Israel- Hamas war as well.

Martina Navratilova- An illustrious career

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has had an illustrious career in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. She has won 18 Grand Slams in singles, 31 in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. This takes her tally of Major titles to 59, which is a record number in the Open Era. She has also won the WTA tour finals 8 times in singles and 13 times in doubles.

Navratilova was ranked World No. 1 in singles for 332 weeks (second most in history), and has also held the World No. 1 spot in doubles for a record 237 weeks, making her the only player to claim the spot for more than 200 weeks in both.

Navratilova has won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles which is also a record in Open Era. She holds the record for winning six consecutive majors including Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open in 1983 and French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1984.

The former World No. 1 achieved the rare triple crown at the 1987 US Open where she won the singles, doubles and mixed doubles crown.

Aged 49, Navratilova won her last title at the 2006 US Open in mixed doubles, 32 years after her first title, the 1974 French Open in mixed doubles.

On the court, her biggest rivals were Steffi Graf and Christ Evert. Against Evert, Navratilova leads the head-to-head matchup by 43-37, 10-4 in Grand Slam finals. While versus Graf, the head-to-head stood at 9-9, with Graf leading in Grand Slams head-to-head 4-2.