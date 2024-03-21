Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem's surprise second-round exit at the Zadar Open Challenger annoyed several tennis fans.

Thiem, top-seeded in Zadar, registered a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Filip Krajinovic in the opener. He squared off against compatriot Lukas Neumayer in the second round on Wednesday, March 20.

Thiem hardly put up a fight as he succumbed to a 2-6, 1-6 defeat against the World No. 219. This marks the Austrian's fourth defeat of the season in just five matches (excluding qualifiers).

Prior to the poor run in recent years, Thiem asserted his dominance on the circuit and was among the very few to challenge the Big 3's monopoly in the sport. The Austrian had a stellar 2020 season, winning the US Open and finishing runner-up at the Australian Open.

Thiem's drop from being a Grand Slam winner to struggling in Challenger tournaments has caused upset among some fans on social media.

One fan drew similarities between Thiem and Emma Raducanu regarding their downfall since winning the New York Major. The 21-year-old Brit won the US Open in 2021 as a qualifier but has since failed to win a title and has been troubled by injuries.

"Thiem and Emma made the same deal with the devil to get those USO [US Open] titles," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan reckoned it was time for Thiem to call time on his career.

"Beyond washed, hang it up," they wrote.

A third user opined Thiem has lost faith in himself and that he went into "disengaged mode" on Wednesday once the match started to drift away.

"Not only has that positive spike that Thiem was looking for after the extended training block not come, he's also playing like he doesn't believe it will happen. One game where he let it a bit more loose today, but lost it anyway and was back in the disengaged mode really soon," their tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Dominic Thiem on playing beyond 2024 season: "You have to think about whether the whole thing is still worth it"

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Adria Tour Tennis tournament

Dominic Thiem was sidelined for 10 months across the 2021-22 seasons due to a severe wrist injury. He has since then been struggling in the rankings.

Thiem finished as World No. 102 in 2022 and No. 98 the following year. Currently ranked No. 90, the Austrian is still far from his previous best. He was also ousted from the Australian Open in the first round earlier this year.

During a press conference in Austria, Thiem said he would have to reconsider continuing on the tour if he finishes in the 100s this year.

"I've been back for two years since the injury, and I finished 2022 at 100 or so and last year at 98. Should I end this year at 100 again, you have to think about whether the whole thing is still worth it," Dominic Thiem said in January, via Der Standard.

Thiem maintained that the concerns surrounding his rankings have strained him.

"For two years now I've been in ranking spheres that I don't want to be in. Of course that puts a strain on me," he added.