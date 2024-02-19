"Don't believe he wishes us harm": Former Serbian coach Bogdan Obradovic responds to Toni Nadal's joke about wanting Novak Djokovic injured 

Former Serbian Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic recently responded to Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni's controversial comments about Novak Djokovic.

In a recent interview, Toni Nadal stated his desire to see his nephew win another Grand Slam title. He further said that he would prefer to see Djokovic miss the French Open or the Paris Olympics this year, two tournaments where he hopes for Nadal's triumph.

Speaking at the Rafa Nadal School of Sport at the Alfonso X el Sabio University, the Spaniard joked that the current World No. 1 sustaining an injury would pave the way for his nephew's success.

"Rafa will probably play this year at Roland Garros and I hope he will be in good shape. I would like him to win another Grand Slam, it would be really nice for him and the whole family," he said. "The only thing I would not like to see is Djokovic in Paris, neither at Roland Garros nor at the Olympic Games, where I hope for gold for Nadal. I would like Djokovic to get injured along with a few others so that my nephew can reach the final more easily." (via slobodenpecat)

When asked about Toni's statement, Bogdan Obradovic stated that the Spaniard did not have any bad intentions and speculated that his comments were either made in a joking manner or were taken out of context.

"We have always been friends with Nadal and his team. We've always been friends. I don't know if it was taken out of context, if he wanted to be funny and missed everything. I see Toni as our friend, I don't believe he wishes us harm," he told sport.alo.

"The most stable career of an athlete in history" - Bogdan Obradovic on speculation about Novak Djokovic's decline

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

After starting the season with high expectations, Novak Djokovic failed to go all the way at the Australian Open, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

The 36-year-old lost 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 to the Italian, ending his 33-match winning streak at the Melbourne Major and a chance to clinch his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

While many fans have since speculated if the defeat is the start of the World No. 1 decline, Bogdan Obradovic confidently stated that Djokovic currently remains the best player on the men's circuit.

"Everything is stable. One defeat can happen to anyone. He is number one, the very top of the world. He creates. There is nothing to talk about. What does fall mean? The most stable career of an athlete in history. When we measure [Michael] Jordan and all athletes, no one has been so stable. What to say about someone who is number one," he said.

Obradovic opined that his compatriot will bounce back from the defeat in the coming months, including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Even if it falls, it will fall to number two. I don't know what they are thinking. It is not the beginning of the end and Novak himself said so after the Australian Open. There are more tournaments and then the Olympic Games. In the end, everything settles down," he added.

