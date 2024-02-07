Mark Petchey, a former player-turned-analyst, recently gave his two cents on Holger Rune currently dealing with a turbulent coaching situation.

Rune recently parted ways with both six-time Major winner Boris Becker and Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi. While the German legend claimed in a social media post that his "personal and private responsibilities" didn't allow him to dedicate much time towards the Dane, the Swiss got the axe because he couldn't accompany the 20-year-old at ATP Tour events every week.

Holger Rune had also previously split with famous coach Patrick Mouratoglou last September after employing his services for nearly a year. Moreover, the Dane's childhood coach, Lars Christensen, has also been in and out of his camp, with former ATP pro Kenneth Carlsen being the only consistent figure in the World No. 7's team of late.

In that context, Mark Petchey was invited by host Brett Haber on the Tennis Channel to discuss Holger Rune's struggles to find the right coach to guide him to the top of the game. Petchey, who previously coached three-time Major winner Andy Murray, asserted that there is more to the 20-year-old's coaching fiasco than meets the eye.

"He's losing coaches quicker than I have hair fall, I don't really understand what's going on in here. He does have Kenneth Carlsen still in his camp, so he still does have a coach at the moment," Mark Petchey said on the TC Live Podcast (1:32). "But one of the weirdest things about the whole thing is that - 'I don't have enough time to commit to the project', which is something both Boris and Severin have come out and said."

"One of the first conversations you have is, 'How much time do you have to give?' So I don't know if everyone's trying to cover up for another reason, which is what it feels like."

"Look how happy they were... there was mom, Holger Rune, Boris Becker, and Severin Luthi" - Tennis Channel host on Dane's pre-season picture in Monte Carlo last year

During the same podcast, Tennis Channel host Brett Haber commented on Holger Rune having posed for a photo at the Monte Carlo Country Club last December with his now-altered team.

The picture, which includes his mom Aneke, Boris Becker, Severin Luthi, and his physio, perplexed Haber as everyone's smiles did very little to suggest that there was a debacle waiting to happen.

"Look how happy they were when they took the team photo in December in Monte Carlo, there was mom, Holger, there's Boris and Sevy, and physio. But watch as they quickly disappear, so we have to ask the question... Who now fills the role?" Haber said during the podcast (2:44). "Because, as you mention, Kenneth Carlsen is still there... His childhood coach Lars Christensen, where does he go?"

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has a busy schedule ahead of him. The World No. 7 will play at the Rotterdam Open on February 12 before flying to Acapulco for the Mexican Open later this month. The Dane, who retired in the semifinals of last week's Montpellier Open, will be looking to strike a rich vein of form before participating in the Sunshine Double in March.