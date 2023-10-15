"Don't you tell me what to do" - Naomi Osaka jokes about 'big Libra vibes' with Sailor Moon inspiration ahead of 26th birthday

Naomi Osaka recently shared her new look ahead of her 26th birthday.

Osaka's last appearance on the tennis court came at the 2022 Tokyo Open and her last title victory came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she defeated Jennifer Brady.

The four-time Grand Slam champion embraced motherhood in July this year, welcoming her first child, a baby girl named Shai, with her boyfriend Cordae. She has also resumed training to work towards her comeback.

The Japanese star recently took to social media to share a few pictures of her new look ahead of her 26th birthday on October 16.

Naomi Osaka's ensemble consisted of a beautiful brown and gold dress, complemented by elegant golden earrings. To complete her look, she wore her hair in stylish dreadlocks.

"big libra vibes ♎️🌴🤎✨," Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

The former World No. 1 also posted a picture of the manga character Sailor Moon and wrote:

"Don't you tell me what to do."

Naomi Osaka leads the list of tennis stars tipped to play Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open is expected to witness the comeback of the former champions and star players who have been absent from the tennis scene for a considerable period. These include Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently spoke about the imminent return of the tennis stars in Melbourne. He expressed his excitement at witnessing the players return to action following their breaks.

"We're gonna welcome back players. We know that this is their favorite place to play. But not only that, they've had great success here. Naomi Osaka, really excited about her coming back. Angie Kerber, who's been out of it. And they've all given birth to their first child and really excited for them. And of course, Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam here at the Australian Open, very exciting moment for her," Tiley said (via AO Show podcast).

Before commencing their campaigns at the Australian Open courts, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber will participate in the United Cup.

The international tournament, now in its second edition, is scheduled to be held from December 29, 2023, to January 6, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth and the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Osaka and Kerber have signed up to represent Japan and Germany, respectively. Osaka will be joining forces with Yoshihito Nishioka to compete for Team Japan, while Kerber will be teaming up with Alexander Zverev to represent Team Germany.

This marks a significant milestone for Japan, as it will be their first appearance in the United Cup. On the other hand, Germany participated in the tournament's inaugural edition last year, albeit without the presence of Kerber.

