"Don't try this today" - Iga Swiatek recalls Ons Jabeur's Halloween prank on her in 2022

Iga Swiatek recently recalled Ons Jabeur's Halloween prank on her during the 2022 WTA Finals.

During last year's WTA Finals that took place in Fort Worth, Texas, World No. 7 Jabeur decided to spook fellow tennis players Swiatek and Caroline Garcia. The Tunisian dressed up in a black robe and topped her scary outfit with a skeleton mask. She scared the two players during what they thought were pre-tournament interviews.

Jabeur spooked both of them individually when they were fully focused on answering questions from the tournament organizers. Garcia was caught off-guard and got scared, but burst into laughter moments later. However, former World No. 1 Swiatek was horror-struck and jumped out of her chair.

Resharing the clip, the Polish tennis star jokingly pleaded with the Tunisian not to prank her this time.

“Don't try this today @Ons_Jabeur please,” Swiatek wrote on X.

Ons Jabeur replied with laughing emojis.

The 52nd iteration of the WTA Finals commenced on October 29 in Cancun, Mexico. The top eight WTA singles players are competing with each other to claim the year-end championships. Both Jabeur and Swiatek are participating this year, drawn in the same group. Garcia, who won the tournament last year, could not make it this time, as she is ranked 20th.

The eight competitors are placed into two groups - the Bacalar Group and the Chetumal Group. The Bacalar Group has Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Ryabakina, Maria Sakkari, and Jessica Pegula. The Chetumal Group, meanwhile, consists of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

"I picked the dress a couple of months before" - Iga Swiatek on wearing red at WTA Finals gala

Iga Swiatek 2023 WTA Finals - Previews

Iga Swiatek opened up on being the only player to wear red in the WTA Finals gala.

At the gala, Swiatek turned heads by sporting an all-red dress, becoming the odd one out as all others wore white. After winning her match against Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6(3), 6-0, the World No. 2, in an interview with Tennis Channel, talked about her choice of dress at the gala event.

The 22-year-old said she had picked up the dress long before she received the WTA’s email regarding the dress code, asking players to wear white in the Finals gala.

"Honestly, there was no story. I picked the dress a couple of months before and then WTA emailed us that we should all wear white and we were like ‘Really? We’re not getting married or something’," she said.

"So we asked them if it’s possible to not have that rule and they literally sent an email a couple of hours later, saying, ‘It’s okay you can kind of wear whatever you want’," Swiatek added.