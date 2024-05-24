Jessica Pegula recently voiced her wishes for Rafael Nadal to bid a happy farewell to tennis. The Spaniard is bracing for seemingly his final campaign at Roland Garros this year.

Nadal is scheduled to take on Germany's Alexander Zverev in the opening round on Sunday, May 26, which also happens to be the first day of main-draw action at the French Open.

He holds a commanding lead of 7-3 over Zverev in the head-to-head. However, the German will enter the Paris Major as the 2024 Italian Open champion and with more regular tennis under his belt.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old isn't in his best shape as he approaches retirement. In such a situation, his fan and WTA star Jessica Pegula is praying for a healthy conclusion to his professional journey.

"I wanna see him play, I don’t wanna see him pull out but I don’t wanna see him play and just be like not himself, he’s not able to at least give himself the best shot to win. I think that would also be kind of sad," Pegula said during a conversation with Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey on NBC's The French Connection podcast (at 27:19).

Pegula, who has opted out of the Claycourt Major due to recover from a shoulder injury, continued:

"It would be a kind of a bummer to see him go out there and try. And then obviously playing against a guy who’s playing top tennis right now on clay. I don’t want it to be a sad ending."

"Terrible draw for Rafael Nadal but also not an easy draw for Alexander Zverev" - Jessica Pegula

A photo from the 2022 French Open clash between Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal

During the aforementioned conversation, Jessica Pegula opined that while it seems like a tough draw for Rafael Nadal in the 2024 French Open first round, the same goes for Alexander Zverev. She reasoned that this was the case as Zverev would be going up against the 14-time champion, fittingly known as the "King of Clay."

"Terrible draw for him [Nadal] but also not an easy draw for Zverev, coming off, he just won Rome. It’s like one of those words like, 'Oh I just won a tournament but I also play Nadal at the French three out of five.' That's not easy," Pegula added.

Notably, the last time Alexander Zverev clashed with Rafael Nadal, he walked out with crutches after twisting his ankle horribly. Interestingly, it happened at Roland Garros itself in an intense semifinal clash that the Spaniard was somehow leading 7-6 (8), 6-6.

Nadal received a walkover because of Zverev's injury and went on to clinch his 14th championship in Paris with a win over Casper Ruud in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback