"Donald Trump is the biggest atheist out there" - Martina Navratilova slams former US President for ‘pretending’ to be religious 

Martina Navratilova recently criticized former US President Donald Trump for his apparent display of religiosity at a recent political rally in Iowa. Navratilova accused Trump of being a hypocrite who uses religion to gain votes from conservative Christians.

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is also known for her outspoken views on politics and social issues. She has often clashed with Trump and his supporters over various topics, such as immigration, health care, and democracy.

Trump recently held a 'Save America' rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, December 2. A video clip from the event, circulating on the internet, showed Trump receiving a pastoral blessing from a group of pastors before his speech.

The video was shared by a Republican strategist, who claimed that over 150 pastors and faith leaders from across Iowa have endorsed Trump for his 2024 presidential bid. A political writer, who retweeted the video, wrote that Trump "sold us out to far-right pastors" because they influence their congregations, especially in megachurches.

Navratilova did not hold back her disdain for Trump’s religious posturing on X (formerly Twitter).

"What a joke. I mean Trump is the biggest atheist out there- not that there is anything wrong with that- pretending he is God’s gift…." Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova upholds separation of church and state; condemns Bible curriculum in schools

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently voiced her opinion against Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters' proposal to teach the Bible in public schools.

The controversy arose when Walters, during a July 2023 appearance on Fox Business, advocated for incorporating the Bible into school curriculum. He asserted that the Bible is a fundamental document in American history and that teaching it would help students grasp the essence of American exceptionalism.

"The reality is, is the Bible is a foundational document in our country's history. Read the founders, read their letters, listen to what these men and women said about why founding a country with the freedom of religion, the free exercise of religion was so important," he said.

"So you actually want to put, not put the Bible in schools, but teach from the Bible in schools, which is something which I think the Supreme Court ruled against many, many years ago," he added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared the interview clip on X (formerly Twitter), conveying her dissent.

"No, we don’t. It’s called separation of Church and State," Navratilova wrote.