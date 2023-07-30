Stan Wawrinka reaching the Croatia Open final in Umag, 17 years after winning his maiden ATP title at the same event, sparked delight among tennis fans.

On Saturday, July 29, Wawrinka defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his first tour-level final since finishing runner-up to Andy Murray in the 2019 European Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion will have the opportunity to claim his first title since he defeated Mischa Zverev in the 2017 Geneva Open final.

The Croatia Open final will also mark the former World No. 3's first title match since he underwent two surgeries to his left foot in 2021 and subsequently fell out of the Top 300 of the ATP rankings.

Tennis fans rejoiced at Wawrinka's achievement, with a fan lauding the Swiss legend for his unwavering passion and competitiveness even at 38 years of age, despite his already impressive list of accomplishments.

"Stan Wawrinka has seen and done it all and yet here he is, gone midnight at this ATP 250 in Umag, drenched in sweat at 38yo, conducting the crowd + having the time of his life. how can you not love him?" a fan tweeted.

Will @WillBeckman_ Stan Wawrinka has seen and done it all and yet here he is, gone midnight at this ATP 250 in Umag, drenched in sweat at 38yo, conducting the crowd + having the time of his life. how can you not love him? twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Another fan expressed their admiration for Wawrinka and Murray's "inspirational" drive and determination to maximize their careers.

"So pleased to see stan in a final again, he really deserves it. I love the way he and Andy keep fighting and try get everything they can out of their careers. Inspirational, both of them. Hope Stan wins tomorrow," another fan commented.

Gman @GarryPa31881391 inspirational, both of them. Hope Stan wins tomorrow. @vanshv2k So pleased to see stan in a final again, he really deserves it. I love the way he and Andy keep fighting and try get everything they can out of their careersinspirational, both of them. Hope Stan wins tomorrow.

"First final since 2019 and back into the Top 50. Sooo proud of you @stanwawrinka. A win away from the first (trophy) since 2017, 2 knee and 2 foot surgeries later. Inspiration. Legend. Respect," a user posted.

Lisa #RForever ❤️ @lisa_wawrinka



Sooo proud of you @stanwawrinka 🥹



A win away from the first since 2017, 2 knee and 2 foot surgeries later.



Inspiration. Legend. Respect.



#CroatiaOpenUmag #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/qAQGMek5g7 FIRST FINAL SINCE 2019 AND BACK INTO THE TOP 50Sooo proud of you @stanwawrinka 🥹A win away from the firstsince 2017, 2 knee and 2 foot surgeries later.Inspiration. Legend. Respect.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

J v W @Jwvw5 @TennisTV @stanwawrinka Won Umag in 2006. Pretty cool to see his return

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



Beats Sonego 6-3 6-4, and is into the Umag final, his first ATP Final in nearly *four* years.



One. More. Match. 🤞



Stan the Man 🫡 STAN WAWRINKA CONTINUES THE RUN!Beats Sonego 6-3 6-4, and is into the Umag final, his first ATP Final in nearly *four* years.One. More. Match. 🤞Stan the Man 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zkCVUNJpJi

Edo @edocrisc

You are amazing. @stanwawrinka twitter.com/tennistv/statu… 17 years later, in Umag again.You are amazing. @stanwawrinka

JesusPriceSuperstar 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @rpembs14 @TheTennisLetter One of my fave players to watch and support, the guy has nothing left to prove but he just loves the sport and his place in it as a multiple Grand slam champion

Vansh @vanshv2k Stan Wawrinka defeats Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 6-4 in the Umag Semifinals. He is now #49 in the live rankings and into his 1st ATP Final since 2019 Antwerp. Really amazing that he’s back at this level at age 38 + 2 foot surgeries & 2 knee surgeries later. pic.twitter.com/JNdisITmYa

Vreni W @VreniWiedmer @atptour @stanwawrinka wow what a STANtastic performance from Stan the man! So happy to see him back in another final. Go for it #stanimal

Stan Wawrinka to lock horns with Alexei Popyrin in Umag final

Stan Wawrinka through to the Umag final

Following his win over Lorenzo Sonego, Stan Wawrinka expressed his satisfaction with his performance in the semifinal, calling it his "best match" of the tournament so far.

"I'm happy with the match. I think I played really well, the best match of the week. I'm really happy to be in the final tomorrow," he said in his post-match interview.

The 38-year-old will be up against Alexei Popyrin in the final, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 30. Popyrin came through with a 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi to book his spot against the three-time Grand Slam champion.

With his run to the Croatia Open final, Wawrinka has risen 23 places in the ATP live rankings, breaking back into the Top-50 as the World No. 49. Popyrin has also registered a significant jump, moving up 17 spots to World No. 73.