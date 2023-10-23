"Doubts raced through my head" - Naomi Osaka makes vulnerable admission about fear of 'not being a good mom'; reflects on journey as she turns 26

Naomi Osaka recently shared a candid and emotional message where she opened up about her journey as a new mother and her struggles with mental health.

The Japanese, who welcomed her daughter Shai with rapper Cordae in July, revealed how she had to overcome her doubts and insecurities about being a good parent, and how grateful she was for the support of her fans and loved ones.

In her Instagram post, titled '26', Osaka expressed gratitude for having another year of life and thanked everyone who believed in her. She also reflected on how fast time had flown by, and how she still felt like a kid.

"Where has the time gone? I look back on my life and it feels like I’m rewinding an old VHS tape," she wrote. "It flashes by so quickly and suddenly I’m here in the present. I often try to retrace my steps to figure out how I ended up here. I know I say this often, but I truly still feel like that kid playing on public courts in Queens, NY."

The 26-year-old also shared her thoughts on finding her purpose and direction in life, and how she had adopted a positive mindset of moving forward and accepting whatever fate had in store for her.

"Randomly I wonder if I’m doing okay; is there a correct path to take in life or have I veered off onto the scenic route for a little bit? However, I’ve now come into the mindset that I can only keep moving forward and everything that will be, will be," she added.

The most touching part of her post was when she talked about her experience of motherhood, and how it had changed her perspective and challenged her self-confidence.

The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she had to fight the thought that she would not be a good mother. She also described the awe and love that she felt for her daughter Shai, and how watching her grow was both amazing and strange.

"Something I had to conquer recently is fighting the thought that I won’t be a good mom," she continued. "So many doubts raced through my head I had to swat them away like mosquitoes. Looking into Shai’s eyes and holding her I always think, ‘wow this little person depends on me so much, I have to do better’. It’s such a strange feeling watching your kid grow, you blink and they’re double the size in a few months."

Naomi Osaka concluded her message by expressing gratitude for "the little things (and the big ones)" in life, and by sending love and thanks to everyone who supported her.

"Gratefulness reminds me to breathe and take in the little things (and the big ones). I’m so grateful to have another year and I’m so thankful to everyone that believes in me, love you and thank you."

Naomi Osaka eyes 2024 comeback, targets United Cup and Australian Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka may be back on the professional tennis scene sooner than expected. She is among the players who have been selected for the 2024 United Cup.

Osaka will partner with fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka for the United Cup. She will play in both singles and doubles matches at the tournament. She has played doubles before, but her record in that format is 2-14.

The 26-year-old is also scheduled to take part in the 2024 Australian Open, which will begin on January 15. She will meet other former champions at the event, such as Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki.

Naomi Osaka has not played competitively since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022.

