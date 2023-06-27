Elena Rybakina has revealed how she had no expectations of winning the prestigious title last year and how she feels about defending it this year.

The 24-year-old Kazakh stunned the tennis world when she lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish as the world No 23, beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in a thrilling three-set final.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail UK on Monday, June 26, Rybakina said that she was thinking of going on holiday in the second week of Wimbledon and that she did not feel any pressure throughout the tournament.

She also admitted that winning the title was a dream come true for her, as she had always admired the traditions of Wimbledon since she was a child.

“I was watching Wimbledon on TV as a child, I always liked the traditions of strawberry and champagne, but I never thought I would even compete there, let alone win it,” Rybakina said. “It was such an amazing feeling to hold the trophy and to see my name on the board with all the legends. I still can’t believe it sometimes.”

Elena Rybakina said that being No 1 is one of her main goals, but that she does not put too much pressure on herself about rankings or results.

“Of course I want to be No 1 someday, it’s every player’s dream,” she said. “But I don’t think about it too much. I just try to improve my game every day and to enjoy playing tennis. That’s what makes me happy.”

"I decided to skip Eastbourne to make sure I am fully ready for Wimbledon": Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina in the 2023 French Open

Elena Rybakina, who has won two more titles this year at Indian Wells and Rome, is currently ranked third in the world and has a chance to become World No. 1 if she defends her Wimbledon title.

She said that she is still recovering from a viral illness that forced her to withdraw from the French Open and that she pulled out of Eastbourne as a precaution.

“I am feeling much better now, but I decided to skip Eastbourne to make sure I am fully ready for Wimbledon,” she said. “It’s my favorite tournament and I want to give my best there. It’s going to be a different experience this year as the defending champion, but I am looking forward to it.”

