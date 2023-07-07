Elena Rybakina rushed to Alize Cornet’s aid after the veteran slipped and fell before losing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Rybakina was locked in a second-round battle with France's Cornet at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday. World No. 3 Rybakina was off to a dominant start as she clinched the opener 6-2. The second set, however, proved to be a challenge for the defending champion.

Alize Cornet, who halted Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at last year’s Wimbledon, and is widely known as the ‘giant killer’ for throwing Grand Slam title favorites out of competition, expectedly rose to the occasion against Rybakina.

The World No. 74 went neck-and-neck in the second set and posed a real threat to her much-fancied opponent in the 11th game of the set. As Elena Rybakina struggled with her serve and dished out plentiful unforced errors at 5-5, Alize Cornet stayed firm and produced break points, with the deciding set in sight.

However, during the 27-minute-long 11th game, Cornet slipped on the grass, twisted her hip, and bumped her knee as she fell to the ground, crying. Rybakina was quick to rush to her aid and tried to assist her wounded opponent.

After taking a medical timeout, Cornet opted to continue the match. The Frenchwoman was able to serve out the next game and pushed Elena Rybakina to a tiebreak, where she was ultimately knocked out by the defending champion 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Elena Rybakina to face Katie Boulter after victory over Alize Cornet in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Elena Rybakina has kept herself alive in her title defense at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, despite being challenged by Alize Cornet in the second round.

Rybakina reflected on the match in the on-court interview and admitted to facing a dip in form in the second set.

“I started the match good and I think I had good energy also. But in the second it became a bit tougher and I fell that I’m not pushing as good as the first one. And it was a tricky long game. Also, Alize fell,” she said.

The World No. 3 was, however, happy to be able to close out the match in two sets.

“Yeah, it was a tough match but happy to manage to win in two sets and get to another round,” she said.

Rybakina, who is in pursuit of her second Grand Slam title after failing in her 2023 Australian Open final attempt, hasn’t had the smoothest of starts to her campaign at SW19.

The 24-year-old struggled during her opening-round match against American Shelby Rogers as well. She eventually claimed the win in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Kazakh will now face home favorite Katie Boulter in the third round on Saturday.

“I understand the crowd won’t be on my side this time, but hopefully it’s going to be a good match and everybody enjoys it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to that one,” Rybakina said after her second-round win.

