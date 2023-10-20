Elena Rybakina travelling nearly 70,000 km for WTA tournaments this year lends credence to Reilly Opelka's concerns about players' carbon footprint

Elena Rybakina's schedule on the WTA tour in 2023 thus far has forced her to travel thousands of air miles, if recent data is to be believed.

There has always been a strong correlation between tennis and climate change. Top pros on both the ATP and WTA tours travel to different cities every week.

This, along with the fact that tournaments are sporadically scattered across the globe, has contributed to huge amounts of carbon emissions.

This year, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina has participated in 18 tour-level events. Even though the Kazakh hasn't played that many tournaments relative to her top-ranked peers, her schedule has accounted for 68,836 km of air travel.

For what it's worth, one of the major factors behind the 24-year-old's high carbon footprint is the structure of the annual tour for a pro. Outside of the European clay and grass swing, players have to travel from one continent to another for tournaments regularly.

After a successful campaign at the Australian Open in January, Rybakina traveled to the UAE for two top-tier events in early February. She then had to fly to the USA for two 1000-level tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami a few weeks later, before traveling back to Kazakhstan for the 2023 BJK Cup qualifiers.

For the following three months, Elena Rybakina and her team were based in Europe for the claycourt and grasscourt seasons.

They then traveled to North America for the summer hardcourt season in August, before subsequently touching Asia for the indoor swing.

The Kazakh's last tournament campaign came at the recently concluded China Open, which ran from September 30 to October 8.

She beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in their last-eight encounter before losing to the dangerous Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Reilly Opelka's plea about adjusting tour schedule could provide a solution to Elena Rybakina's high carbon footprint

Elena Rybakina prepares to serve at the 2023 China Open

Meanwhile, former World No. 17 Reilly Opelka had expressed his grievance with the ATP concerning their tournament schedule, suggesting that the men's governing body ought to adjust it someday.

He also inferred that their endorsement of "ATP Carbon Tracker," an app that allows players to keep track of the carbon emitted during their trips, was in direct contravention of their annual schedule, which impacts climate change and pollution.

Here are some excerpts from his diatribe on social media:

"Why not adjust the schedule to avoid players flying with a coach and physio overseas every other week? Planting trees for one person, doesn't offset anything. But it's great optics. If they really cared about carbon footprint, they would look at the schedule. Other it's just PR and optics."

"If sustainability was such a concern for the ATP why does our schedule say otherwise? Can drinking from a metal water bottle really offset flying from australia to south america, to usa, to europe, back to us, to asia, back to europe in 10 months?"