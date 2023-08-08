Elina Svitolina on Caroline Wozniacki's comeback after having kids: "It shows how strong we are, I hope more girls believe that this is possible"

Elina Svitolina has shared her deep respect and admiration for Caroline Wozniacki as the Dane makes her return to competitive tennis at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from professional tennis in 2020. In June, three years and two children later, the former World No. 1 disclosed the news of her surprise return to the tour. The Dane will be in action at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal after being offered a wildcard into the main draw of the tournament.

Svitolina, who made a return to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter Skai, lauded Wozniacki for taking up the significant challenge of making a comeback after having two children.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Caroline to come back after two. It's really a big challenge, and she's a great fighter. I was not extremely surprised by her coming back because I feel like she wants to try again to accept this challenge for her personally, and I think it's a great one," she said at a press conference.

The 28-year-old expressed her admiration for players who have returned after giving birth, highlighting the immense dedication and strength required to not only rejoin the tour but also to reach the same performance level as before.

"Yeah, it's great that there is some girls after giving birth coming back. I think it takes a lot of strength and a lot of hard work to come back. Not only to be playing on tour, but also to the same level where you've been before," the Ukrainian stated.

Svitolina acknowledged these comebacks as a testament to women's strength and shared her hope that they would inspire other women to believe in the possibility of competing even after having children.

"So, yeah, it's great. It shows, I think, also how women are -- how strong we are, and I hope that more girls also can believe that this is possible and then can also have a career after the baby," she added.

Canadian Open 2023: Elina Svitolina to take on Danielle Collins; Caroline Wozniacki faces Kimberly Birrell

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open

Elina Svitolina will be up against American Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday, August 8. Collins made her way into the main draw of the tournament after defeating Eugenie Bouchard and Emina Bektas in the qualifiers.

The American leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against Svitolina, having won their sole previous encounter in the first round of the 2020 Brisbane Open in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki will make her comeback against Kimberly Birrell in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. Birrell defeated Daria Saville and Yulia Putintseva in the qualifiers to book her spot against the former World No. 1.