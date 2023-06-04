Create

"Embarrassed him in front of everyone, as she should" - Iga Swiatek's refusal to address 'bakery' in French Open presser draws cheers from tennis fans

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Jun 04, 2023 03:20 GMT
2023 Miami Open - Day 4
Iga Swiatek's refuses to address 'bakery' during French Open press conference

Defending champion Iga Swiatek enjoyed a dominant third-round win over Wang Xinyu at the 2023 French Open. The World No. 1 served Wang a double bagel, breaking the Chinese's serve six times en route to her 6-0, 6-0 victory in just 51 minutes.

Following her win, Swiatek was questioned about the nickname 'Iga's bakery' which has gained popularity on social media due to the Pole's tendency to defeat her opponents with scores of 6-0 or 6-1. A 6-0 set win being a bagel and a 6-1 set win being a breadstick.

However, Swiatek refrained from discussing the term herself, out of respect for her opponents. She firmly expressed her refusal to endorse or engage in any further discussion regarding the matter when it was raised by a journalist.

"Look, like, I don't want to really talk about that, because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But like from players' point of view, I want to kind of be respectful to my opponents and, you know, you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes," Iga Swiatek said during the post-match press conference.
"Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents. I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it but I'm just going to be focused on tennis. And, yeah, with respect to my opponents, I really don't want to get into that," Swiatek added.

Swiatek's gracious answer drew appreciation from tennis fans. A fan shared the clip of the Pole's press conference on social media and called out the "clueless and disrespectful" journalist.

"These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga's answer was great tho," the fan captioned the clip on Twitter.
These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho https://t.co/ARHCerGoC6

Another fan cheered on Iga Swiatek for leaving the journalist "completely embarrassed".

"Ngl she ended him, like completely embarrassed him in front of everyone as she should! The “can we please ask one question” after he asked 3 for me," the fan tweeted.
Ngl she ended him, like completely embarrassed him in front of everyone as she should! The “can we please ask one question” after he asked 3 for me 😭😭😆 twitter.com/shetookthem/st…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's answer:

@shetookthem Great response and as always treating her opponents with such a big respect no matter what @iga_swiatek ❤️
@shetookthem It's controversial, that's why they will keep talking about this. She's a classy girl and gladly not entertaining the narrative.
I really hope this question, along with the only right respectful answer closes the topic for good. twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
that question was so cringe and disrespectful 💀 some things should be kept on twt twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
@shetookthem Really an unnecessary line of questioning. Great response!
@shetookthem Tbh they are journalists and they’re are there to ask questions- doesn’t matter if we/player like them. It’s all about the answer. And how I Iga answered it it’s 🙌👌👏🏻 sabalenka should learn from the best.
omg ik that journalist was so embarrassed😭😭😭 twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
Who is the idiot asking the questions. It doesn’t make bloody sense. Ask a sensible question or leave the young lady alone. What utter rubbish - she needs to refuse to answer. 🤬🤬🤬 twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
That question was so stupid! But I hope some Swiatek's fans (and MEDIAS, mostly!!) will listen to her when she talks about respect for her opponent. This bakery thing is disrespectful and it has no business being on a tennis media or brought up every second. twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
Imagine going to university and end up asking these kind of questions twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
how many times does she have to say that she wants to respect her opponents twitter.com/shetookthem/st…
drag the journos bb. shut this down like a pro. twitter.com/shetookthem/st…

Iga Swiatek will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the French Open 4R

Iga Swiatek defeated Lesia Tsurenko at the 2022 French Open
Iga Swiatek defeated Lesia Tsurenko at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense against Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round on Monday, June 5. Tsurenko displayed a similar dominance to the World No. 1 in her third-round clash against Bianca Andreescu. The Ukranian breezed past Andreescu in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-1 in just 62 minutes.

Swiatek leads 2-0 in her head-to-head against Tsurenko, with both wins coming on clay and recording matching 6-2, 6-0 score lines. Swiatek first defeated the Ukrainian in the first round of the 2022 French Open before replicating the feat at the Italian Open a few weeks ago.

With her win, Iga Swiatek has extended her winning record at the clay court Major to 24-2, having won the title on two previous occasions, in 2020 and 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...