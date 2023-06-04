Defending champion Iga Swiatek enjoyed a dominant third-round win over Wang Xinyu at the 2023 French Open. The World No. 1 served Wang a double bagel, breaking the Chinese's serve six times en route to her 6-0, 6-0 victory in just 51 minutes.

Following her win, Swiatek was questioned about the nickname 'Iga's bakery' which has gained popularity on social media due to the Pole's tendency to defeat her opponents with scores of 6-0 or 6-1. A 6-0 set win being a bagel and a 6-1 set win being a breadstick.

However, Swiatek refrained from discussing the term herself, out of respect for her opponents. She firmly expressed her refusal to endorse or engage in any further discussion regarding the matter when it was raised by a journalist.

"Look, like, I don't want to really talk about that, because I really get why people do that, because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But like from players' point of view, I want to kind of be respectful to my opponents and, you know, you don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes," Iga Swiatek said during the post-match press conference.

"Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents. I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it but I'm just going to be focused on tennis. And, yeah, with respect to my opponents, I really don't want to get into that," Swiatek added.

Swiatek's gracious answer drew appreciation from tennis fans. A fan shared the clip of the Pole's press conference on social media and called out the "clueless and disrespectful" journalist.

"These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga's answer was great tho," the fan captioned the clip on Twitter.

1GA Daily | Izz | @shetookthem These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho https://t.co/ARHCerGoC6

Another fan cheered on Iga Swiatek for leaving the journalist "completely embarrassed".

"Ngl she ended him, like completely embarrassed him in front of everyone as she should! The “can we please ask one question” after he asked 3 for me," the fan tweeted.

grass szn 🌱🤍 @VenusGauff twitter.com/shetookthem/st… 1GA Daily | Izz | @shetookthem These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho https://t.co/ARHCerGoC6 Ngl she ended him, like completely embarrassed him in front of everyone as she should! The “can we please ask one question” after he asked 3 for me Ngl she ended him, like completely embarrassed him in front of everyone as she should! The “can we please ask one question” after he asked 3 for me 😭😭😆 twitter.com/shetookthem/st…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's answer:

JolantaGolonka @GolonkaJolanta @shetookthem Great response and as always treating her opponents with such a big respect no matter what @iga_swiatek @shetookthem Great response and as always treating her opponents with such a big respect no matter what @iga_swiatek ❤️

TennisFun @tennis_fun_pl @shetookthem It's controversial, that's why they will keep talking about this. She's a classy girl and gladly not entertaining the narrative. @shetookthem It's controversial, that's why they will keep talking about this. She's a classy girl and gladly not entertaining the narrative.

Sara_B @Sa_ra_bo 🏻 sabalenka should learn from the best. @shetookthem Tbh they are journalists and they’re are there to ask questions- doesn’t matter if we/player like them. It’s all about the answer. And how I Iga answered it it’s🏻 sabalenka should learn from the best. @shetookthem Tbh they are journalists and they’re are there to ask questions- doesn’t matter if we/player like them. It’s all about the answer. And how I Iga answered it it’s 🙌👌👏🏻 sabalenka should learn from the best.

V. 🐧 @_Zeleia 1GA Daily | Izz | @shetookthem These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho These questions need to stop! These journalists are clueless and disrespectful. Iga’s answer was great tho https://t.co/ARHCerGoC6 That question was so stupid! But I hope some Swiatek's fans (and MEDIAS, mostly!!) will listen to her when she talks about respect for her opponent. This bakery thing is disrespectful and it has no business being on a tennis media or brought up every second. twitter.com/shetookthem/st… That question was so stupid! But I hope some Swiatek's fans (and MEDIAS, mostly!!) will listen to her when she talks about respect for her opponent. This bakery thing is disrespectful and it has no business being on a tennis media or brought up every second. twitter.com/shetookthem/st…

Iga Swiatek will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the French Open 4R

Iga Swiatek defeated Lesia Tsurenko at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense against Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round on Monday, June 5. Tsurenko displayed a similar dominance to the World No. 1 in her third-round clash against Bianca Andreescu. The Ukranian breezed past Andreescu in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-1 in just 62 minutes.

Swiatek leads 2-0 in her head-to-head against Tsurenko, with both wins coming on clay and recording matching 6-2, 6-0 score lines. Swiatek first defeated the Ukrainian in the first round of the 2022 French Open before replicating the feat at the Italian Open a few weeks ago.

With her win, Iga Swiatek has extended her winning record at the clay court Major to 24-2, having won the title on two previous occasions, in 2020 and 2022.

