Emma Raducanu beams with confidence ahead of Indian Wells days after harrowing Dubai stalker controversy

Emma Raducanu seemed to be all smiles as she was seen gearing up for 2025 Indian Wells in California. The Brit was recently involved in an unfortunate incident where a stalker left her in tears and panicking during the Dubai Tennis Championships.

During the opening set of her second-round match against Karolina Muchova, Raducanu suddenly went towards the chair umpire, visibly distressed. After saying something to the umpire, she went behind her chair and was seen in tears.

Following the horrific incident, the WTA's social media launched a statement that the stalker in question exhibited 'fixated behavior' and had been troubling the 22-year-old for a while. The organization took swift action to ban the man from attending any of their events.

"On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected," WTA wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

It seems that Emma Raducanu has put the horrific incident behind her and shifted her complete focus towards tennis. In some recent photos posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Brit looked in high spirits as she was seen prepping up for Indian Wells.

Raducanu broke her silence on the incident a few days later.

"Proud of how I came back and competed" - Emma Raducanu breaks silence over her 'difficult experience'

Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Despite the incident occurring two games into the match, Emma Raducanu still bravely competed and completed the match. Though it was Karolina Muchova who ended up winning in straight sets, Raducanu later took to Instagram to give an update on her condition to her fans. She expressed pride in how she continued the match despite the harrowing incident and also thanked Muchova for her support.

"Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match. Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

Roman Kelecic, a member of Raducanu's team, later revealed some shocking information about the stalker stating that the man had been following the Brit for a while now, and in a particular incident hugged the 22-year-old and wasn't leaving her alone.

