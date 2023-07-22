British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is getting ready for her US Open return by breaking a sweat in the gym. Raducanu, who won her sole Major title at the 2021 US Open, posted a video on Friday, July 21, in which she can be seen doing different exercises and taking the red light therapy.

Raducanu made history in September 2021 when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and the first British woman to win the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968. The Brit defeated Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final and won the tournament without dropping a single set.

However, Raducanu’s bid to build on her success has been hampered by a series of injuries that required her to undergo surgeries on both hands and her left ankle. She missed out on the 2023 French Open and Wimbledon and other tournaments this year as she recovered from her injuries.

Raducanu recently took to social media to share a video of herself working out in the gym. In the clip, she can be seen doing squats and other exercises, as well as using red light therapy, which helps in muscle recovery and reduces inflammation.

"hi! 🤩 first few steps but nice to be reintroduced 👋," Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Before returning to training, Raducanu spent some time vacationing in Greece with Carlo Agostinelli. On July 17, Raducanu posted a series of photographs from their trip. The pictures showed her adventures on the Greek islands, such as posing on a rock and enjoying a drink in a chic kitchen setting.

Emma Raducanu is expected to compete in the US Open this year, which starts on August 28. She will be hoping to repeat her 2021 title run but is yet to confirm her participation.

Macau Tennis Masters exhibition event adds Emma Raducanu to impressive roster of players

Emma Raducanu in the 2023 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu was recently invited to participate in the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, a two-day indoor hardcourt mixed exhibition tournament, scheduled for December. The event, which boasts an impressive lineup of stars, is co-organized by sports group IMG.

Apart from Raducanu and Yibing Wu, several top-notch players have confirmed their presence in the inaugural edition of the Macau Tennis Masters, which will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Olympic champion and former top-10 women's singles player, Belinda Bencic, is set to showcase her talents in the competition. She will be joined by the prominent American men's duo of Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.