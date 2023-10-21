Emma Raducanu has been facing criticism from fans for her explanation as to why coaches often undergo brief stints with her. However, former tennis coach Todd Scoullar has backed the Brit for her statements.

Raducanu has had constant trouble working with different coaches over the years. She recently ended her seven-month partnership with Sebastian Sachs, which is the longest stint for the Brit with any coach so far.

Reflecting on the matter, Raducanu stated that her coaches have often found it difficult to keep up with her inquisitive nature. She told BBC Radio 4 (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"I ask my coaches a lot of questions. On certain occasions they haven't been able to keep up with the questions I've asked and maybe that's why it ended. It's something I've always done.

"I keep provoking and asking questions to coaches and challenging their thinking as well. I'm not someone that you can just tell me what do and I'll do it, I need to understand why and then I'll do it."

Scoullar backed Raducanu for her bold statement and opined that the former US Open champion has every right to question coaches about aspects related to her training. He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Interesting to see the comments around this. #Raducanu is paying her coach. If she wants to ask questions around her training/tactics, etc, she has every right. A quality coach should be able to explain their reasons around coaching philosophies and techniques."

Emma Raducanu has had five different permanent coaches in her career so far. She partnered with Nigel Sears for just two months in 2021 before ending a three-month collaboration with Andrew Richardson in the same year.

Torben Beltz became Raducanu's coach in November 2021. However, he was later replaced by Dmitry Tursunov who partnered with the Brit for three months.

"I'm just curious about everything" - Emma Raducanu on her inquisitive nature

2021 US Opne winner Emma Raducanu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu stated that she is just intrigued about learning everything she can get her hands on.

During the aforementioned interview, the 20-year-old explained that she possesses a great deal of bandwidth and knowledge which drives her to be constantly curious. She said:

"I think I have a lot of bandwidth, knowledge, learning and time, so I'm just curious about everything and every different world I can get into."

Raducanu maintained that she is persistently learning about how to deal with challenging scenarios that come her way.

"You don’t really have an overnight to know how to deal with everything that comes your way. It does take time. I think, in certain scenarios I am still trying to get my bearings but overall, I'm a lot better."

Emma Raducanu has been on the sidelines since the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, taking a break to resolve persistent wrist issues. She is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to return to the tour in early 2024. The 2021 US Open champion has fallen to No. 280 in the world rankings.